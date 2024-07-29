Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Paris Olympics 2024: Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot qualify for bronze medal match in 10m air pistol mixed team event

    Indian shooters Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh on Monday qualified for bronze medal match in 10m air pistol mixed team event at the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024 on Monday.

    Paris Olympics 2024: Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh qualify for bronze match in 10m air pistol mixed team event snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jul 29, 2024, 1:25 PM IST

    The Indian duo of Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh advanced to the bronze medal match in the 10m air pistol mixed team event at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Monday. Bhaker and Sarabjot scored 580 to secure their place in the medal round, where they will face Korea on Tuesday.

    Also read: EXCLUSIVE: Manu Bhaker reflects on Paris Olympics bronze, hopes India secure double-digit medal tally (WATCH)

    This feat comes a day after Manu Bhaker created history by becoming the first Indian woman shooter to claim an Olympic medal by clinching a bronze in the women's 10m air pistol event. This achievement opened India's account in the ongoing Paris Olympics and ended a 12-year wait for its shooters.

    Earlier today, Indian shooter Ramita Jindal ended seventh in the final of the 10m air rifle women's competition at the Games. The 20-year-old shot 145.3 in a high-quality eight-women final. She was placed seventh after 10 shots (104.0), when the elimination began.

    Also read: Paris Olympics 2024: Shooter Ramita Jindal finishes 7th in 10m air rifle women's final, Indians laud effort

    Last Updated Jul 29, 2024, 1:45 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Paris Olympics 2024 BREAKING: Ramita Jindal falls short of medal, finishes 7th in women's 10m air rifle final snt

    Paris Olympics 2024: Shooter Ramita Jindal finishes 7th in 10m air rifle women's final, Indians laud effort

    Players will fight toot & nail Rahul Dravid predicts fierce battle for Olympic cricket spots in LA 2028 snt

    'Players will fight toot & nail': Rahul Dravid predicts fierce battle for Olympic cricket spots in LA 2028

    Paris Olympics 2024: Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen win over Cordon 'deleted', Satwik-Chirag clash cancelled snt

    Paris Olympics 2024: Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen win over Cordon 'deleted', Satwik-Chirag clash cancelled

    Paris Olympics 2024: Ramita Jindal, Arjun Babuta in focus on Day 3; look at India's full schedule with timings snt

    Paris Olympics 2024: Ramita Jindal, Arjun Babuta in focus on Day 3; look at India's full schedule with timings

    EXCLUSIVE Manu Bhaker reflects on Paris Olympics bronze, hopes India secure double-digit medal tally (WATCH) snt

    EXCLUSIVE: Manu Bhaker reflects on Paris Olympics bronze, hopes India secure double-digit medal tally (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Paris Olympics 2024 BREAKING: Ramita Jindal falls short of medal, finishes 7th in women's 10m air rifle final snt

    Paris Olympics 2024: Shooter Ramita Jindal finishes 7th in 10m air rifle women's final, Indians laud effort

    Fibre optic networks sabotaged in several parts of France amidst Paris Olympics 2024 vkp

    BREAKING: Fibre optic networks 'sabotaged' in several parts of France amidst Paris Olympics 2024

    Is Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad's relationship in trouble? Know the TRUTH RBA

    Is Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad's relationship in trouble? Know the TRUTH

    The Malayali Visionary Transforming AI, Automation, and Robotics: Arshad Hisham's Journey to Excellence

    The Malayali Visionary Transforming AI, Automation, and Robotics: Arshad Hisham’s Journey to Excellence

    Supreme Court dismisses ED plea challenging Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's bail in money laundering case vkp

    BREAKING: SC dismisses ED's plea challenging Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's bail in money laundering case

    Recent Videos

    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on, hails Army's triumph AJR

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Captain Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on

    Video Icon
    Orchestra trafficking' in Bihar: Minors reveal Rs 500 offer for bizarre requests; viral video sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Orchestra trafficking in Bihar: Minors reveal Rs 500 offer for bizarre requests; video sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: 'We assisted soldiers day and night for 3 months until end of July' vkp

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: 'We assisted soldiers day and night for 3 months until end of July'

    Video Icon