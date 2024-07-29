Paris Olympics 2024: Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot qualify for bronze medal match in 10m air pistol mixed team event

Indian shooters Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh on Monday qualified for bronze medal match in 10m air pistol mixed team event at the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024 on Monday.

The Indian duo of Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh advanced to the bronze medal match in the 10m air pistol mixed team event at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Monday. Bhaker and Sarabjot scored 580 to secure their place in the medal round, where they will face Korea on Tuesday.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE: Manu Bhaker reflects on Paris Olympics bronze, hopes India secure double-digit medal tally (WATCH)

This feat comes a day after Manu Bhaker created history by becoming the first Indian woman shooter to claim an Olympic medal by clinching a bronze in the women's 10m air pistol event. This achievement opened India's account in the ongoing Paris Olympics and ended a 12-year wait for its shooters.

Earlier today, Indian shooter Ramita Jindal ended seventh in the final of the 10m air rifle women's competition at the Games. The 20-year-old shot 145.3 in a high-quality eight-women final. She was placed seventh after 10 shots (104.0), when the elimination began.

Also read: Paris Olympics 2024: Shooter Ramita Jindal finishes 7th in 10m air rifle women's final, Indians laud effort

Latest Videos