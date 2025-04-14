user
user icon

KKR Stock In Spotlight After Report Of Potential $3B Deal For OSTTRA

The deal could be announced as early as next week, according to the report.

KKR Stock In Spotlight After Report Of Potential $3B Deal For OSTTRA
Stocktwits Inc
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Apr 14, 2025, 11:00 AM IST

KKR & Co. (KKR) stock garnered retail attention after a report said the private equity firm is nearing a deal to buy post-trade services firm OSTTRA for about $3 billion.

Bloomberg reported on Saturday, citing people familiar with the matter, that KKR is in advanced talks to acquire OSTTRA, a joint venture controlled by CME Group Inc. and S&P Global Inc., after edging out other suitors.

According to the report, the deal could be announced as early as next week.

Other buyout firms, Advent International, CVC Capital Partners and GTCR, were also in the running for a deal.

Takeover talks are ongoing and the deal could still be delayed or fall apart, Bloomberg reported citing the people.

Worries of recession amid tariff uncertainty have pushed private equity firms to accumulate large cash piles and be extra cautious in their approach towards deals.

Last week, KKR agreed to buy Karo Healthcare from Sweden’s EQT.

OSTTRA’s specialty lies in over-the-counter markets, where traders buy and sell away from a central exchange.

Last week, several brokerages trimmed the price target of KKR on doubts over capital markets recovery and lowered performance fee expectations due to fears of a worsening economy.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was in the ‘bullish’ (59/100) territory compared to ‘neutral’(53/100) a week ago, while retail chatter was ‘low.’

KKR’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 11:23 p.m. ET on April 13, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits KKR’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 11:23 p.m. ET on April 13, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

KKR shares have fallen 32.1% year-to-date (YTD).

Its shares rebounded last week after a sharp fall in the previous week after U.S. President Donald Trump declared a 90-day pause on the tariffs announced on April 2 for all countries except China.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.  <

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Why Stellantis, Xpeng And Lucid Dominated Auto Retail Chatter Last Week

Why Stellantis, Xpeng And Lucid Dominated Auto Retail Chatter Last Week

US Stock Futures, Asia Markets Rise After Chaotic Week: Fund Manager Says Selling Pressure Appears To Be Exhausting

US Stock Futures, Asia Markets Rise After Chaotic Week: Fund Manager Says Selling Pressure Appears To Be Exhausting

Amazon Stock Snaps 9-Week Losing Streak: Retail Sentiment Jumps

Amazon Stock Snaps 9-Week Losing Streak: Retail Sentiment Jumps

Nvidia, Alphabet Reportedly Back Ex-OpenAI Exec Ilya Sutskever’s AI Startup Amid Quest For Chip Market Control

Nvidia, Alphabet Reportedly Back Ex-OpenAI Exec Ilya Sutskever’s AI Startup Amid Quest For Chip Market Control

Bath & Body Works Stock Upgraded By Piper Sandler On Strong Brand Interest, Attractive Share Price: Retail Investors Very Interested

Bath & Body Works Stock Upgraded By Piper Sandler On Strong Brand Interest, Attractive Share Price: Retail Investors Very Interested

Recent Stories

Why Stellantis, Xpeng And Lucid Dominated Auto Retail Chatter Last Week

Why Stellantis, Xpeng And Lucid Dominated Auto Retail Chatter Last Week

US Stock Futures, Asia Markets Rise After Chaotic Week: Fund Manager Says Selling Pressure Appears To Be Exhausting

US Stock Futures, Asia Markets Rise After Chaotic Week: Fund Manager Says Selling Pressure Appears To Be Exhausting

Tired of 'storage full' alerts? Here's how to stop WhatsApp from auto-saving media gcw

Tired of 'storage full' alerts? Here's how to stop WhatsApp from auto-saving media

Did Mouni Roy get plastic surgery? Actress finally speaks out NTI

Did Mouni Roy get plastic surgery? Actress finally speaks out

Mehul Choksi's legal team to file appeal for his release on grounds of ill health, ongoing cancer treatment shk

Mehul Choksi's legal team to file plea for his release on grounds of ill health, ongoing cancer treatment

Recent Videos

Will India Open Up to Chinese EV Giant BYD? Tata Chair for Strategic Affairs Ashley J. Tellis

Will India Open Up to Chinese EV Giant BYD? Tata Chair for Strategic Affairs Ashley J. Tellis

Video Icon
BJP Leaders Hold Protest March in Kolkata against Murshidabad | Asianet Newsable

BJP Leaders Hold Protest March in Kolkata against Murshidabad | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Europe Has 'Toolbox' to Activate Against US Coercion: Rosa Balfour

Europe Has 'Toolbox' to Activate Against US Coercion: Rosa Balfour

Video Icon
Should India Join RCEP? Björn Conrad Says Grouping to be 'Elevated' Amid Trump Tariff Turbulence

Should India Join RCEP? Björn Conrad Says Grouping to be 'Elevated' Amid Trump Tariff Turbulence

Video Icon
Over 100 Protest in Toronto for Dr. Mahrang Baloch’s Release in Pakistan | Asianet Newsable

Over 100 Protest in Toronto for Dr. Mahrang Baloch’s Release in Pakistan | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon