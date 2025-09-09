Paige responds after Nikki Bella teases a WWE return with Brie Bella, following AJ Lee’s comeback.

Former WWE star Paige, now known as Saraya, has reacted to a social media post from Nikki Bella that hinted at a potential return to the company. The post, featuring Brie Bella alongside Paige, came shortly after AJ Lee’s high‑profile comeback, fuelling speculation that more names from the same era could be on their way back.

Nikki Bella shared the image earlier today with a caption suggesting “one can dream,” sparking immediate fan discussion about a possible reunion. Paige responded directly to the post, signalling at least an openness to the idea of stepping back into a WWE ring.

AJ Lee’s return to WWE last week on SmackDown ended more than a decade away from the company. Her comeback followed CM Punk’s return and appeared to mark a thaw in relations between WWE and some of its former stars who had left under strained circumstances.

Paige’s own departure from WWE was also marked by tension, but the company has shown a willingness to reconcile with past talent. The return of AJ Lee has been seen by many as a sign that similar comebacks could be possible.

While no official talks have been confirmed, the exchange between Nikki Bella and Paige has added momentum to fan hopes of a Divas‑era reunion. WWE has yet to comment on the speculation.