Image Credit : Getty

The atmosphere at WWE Raw was filled with chants of “Therapy! Therapy!” in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. It wasn’t about storylines or championships, but AJ Lee courageously opening up about her mental health. “I felt like I had accomplished all of my dreams in wrestling,” AJ admitted. She hung up her Chuck Taylors, certain her time in the ring was over. “There was no way I was going to step back in a ring again, wearing jean shorts that are two sizes too small.” Beyond wrestling, AJ pursued new goals. But the most important was personal: “I wasn’t healthy. I needed to take care of myself, get right. I went to therapy. I got treatment.” AJ Lee revealed how therapy reshaped her journey. “I found a way to turn all of this mental chaos into my superpower. And man, the fight is not easy. Every day is a fight. But… that fight is worth it. You are worth it.”