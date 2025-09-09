5 Clues on WWE RAW That Hint at Major Shakeups and Unfinished Business
WWE RAW dropped subtle hints this week: heel turns, faction splits, and rivalries that won’t die. Here's what you missed.
Dominik Mysterio’s Loyalty to Judgment Day Is Hanging by a Thread
Tension brewed backstage as Finn Balor and JD McDonagh confronted Dominik about his absence. Instead of defending himself, Dirty Dom walked off, only to be followed by Roxanne Perez. His silence and sudden exit suggest a possible split from the villainous faction.
AJ Styles’ Promo Might’ve Been a Pipe Bomb Aimed at Triple H
Before his match against El Grande Americano, AJ Styles dropped names like Gallows and Anderson and hinted that someone doesn’t want him around. Fans believe this was a veiled jab at Triple H, echoing frustrations reportedly shared by Styles’ son about creative decisions.
Asuka’s Win Over Nikki Bella Could Be the Start of a Ruthless New Chapter
After a fiery backstage clash, Asuka made Nikki Bella tap out in a clean victory. The Empress of Tomorrow is showing signs of a heel turn, and WWE seems to be lining her up for a serious push on RAW.
Jey Uso’s Spear on LA Knight Wasn’t Just a Misfire, It Was a Warning
Jimmy Uso noticed a shift in Jey’s demeanor, comparing his tone to Roman Reigns. Later, Jey speared LA Knight despite Big Jim’s attempt to help. These moments hint at an impending heel turn for The YEET Master.
AJ Lee and Becky Lynch’s Rivalry Is Just Getting Warmed Up
WWE Wrestlepalooza will feature AJ Lee and CM Punk vs. Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins, but AJ’s obsession with the Women’s IC Title suggests her feud with Becky won’t end there. Expect fireworks long after the premium live event.