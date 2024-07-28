Paris Olympics 2024: 'First match is never easy,' says Indian goalkeeper PR Sreejesh after 3-2 win against NZ

India's goalkeeper PR Sreejesh called the 3-2 win against New Zealand a 'wake-up call.' India trailed early but goals from Mandeep Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, and a late penalty stroke from Harmanpreet Singh secured the victory. Coach Craig Fulton noted the need for better possession and attacking play despite the win.

India's goalkeeper PR Sreejesh described the match against New Zealand as a 'wake-up call' after their narrow 3-2 victory on Saturday, July 27. The Indian team had to fight hard for the win, finding themselves trailing in the first quarter. However, they managed to turn the game around with goals from Mandeep Singh and Vivek Sagar Prasad in the second and third quarters.

In the final quarter, drama ensued as the Blacksticks equalized through Simon Child's penalty corner in the 53rd minute. Despite the odds, captain Harmanpreet Singh secured the victory by converting a penalty stroke in the final moments. Meanwhile, Sreejesh was instrumental, making several crucial saves in the third quarter.



“The first match is never easy. New Zealand is not an easy team. It’s a good wake-up call for us,” said Sreejesh. “We got 3 points, which is what matters. We gave them opportunities, and they capitalized. The last few minutes were tough, but in hockey, it's always tense from the first whistle to the last."

India's coach Craig Fulton criticized the team's performance, noting the game's tight nature but expressing satisfaction with the win. “Australia and Argentina ended 1-0. It wasn’t a perfect performance, but we had a plan, and we stuck to it,” said Fulton.



Fulton also expressed disappointment with the team's lack of attacking play and possession. “We have several strategies, tailored for different teams. Sometimes, the best defence is a strong offence, and we didn’t do enough with the ball.”

“Today, we struggled with keeping possession,” Fulton added. “New Zealand is a competitive team and they thwarted a lot of our passes. There are areas we need to improve, but we did well.”

