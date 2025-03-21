user
user

NZ vs PAK: Hasan Nawaz's fine century takes Pakistan to 9-wicket win over New Zealand in 3rd T20I z

Hasan Nawaz's blistering century and strong bowling performance led Pakistan to a nine-wicket victory over New Zealand in the third T20I, keeping series alive 2-1.

NZ vs PAK: Hasan Nawan's fine century takes Pakistan to 9-wicket win over New Zealand in 3rd T20I HRD
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 21, 2025, 6:28 PM IST

A fiery century by Hasan Nawaz and top-class performances from pacers helped Pakistan keep the series alive, beating New Zealand by nine wickets in the third T20I at Auckland on Friday.

Replying to New Zealand's 204 runs, Pakistan achieved the target in 16 overs.

With this win, the five-match series stands at 2-1, with two matches left. Nawaz hit his first T20I ton in 44 balls, fastest by a Pakistan player, overtaking Babar Azam's 49-ball ton against South Africa in 2021.

Mark Chapman and Michael Bracewell guided New Zealand to 204

Pakistan won the toss and elected to field first. Kiwis lost their openers Tim Seifert (19 in nine balls, with a four and two sixes) and Finn Allen (0) early to the pair of Haris Rauf and Shaheen Shah Afridi and were reduced to 43/2 in 4.1 overs.

Then, a 55-run stand between Mark Chapman and Daryl Mitchell (17 in 11 balls, with a four and six) helped the Kiwis stabilise their innings with Chapman collecting boundaries and sixes against pace and spin alike, reaching his half-century in 29 balls, with seven fours and a six. Shadab Khan broke the partnership, removing Mitchell with a fine catch by Haris Rauf. New Zealand was 98/3 in 9.1 overs. New Zealand brought up their 100 runs in 9.4 overs.

Also read: NZ vs PAK: Haris Rauf takes Glenn Phillips-like stunning catch to dismiss Finn Allen in 3rd T20I (WATCH)

Chapman looted more runs against Abbas Afridi and Salman Agha, hitting them for a four and six each. However, Abbas removed the dangerman James Neesham for just three. New Zealand were 135/4 in 11.5 overs.

A leading edge towards the backward point landed in the hands of Shadab, with Shaheen producing the breakthrough wicket of Chapman for 94 in 44 balls, with 11 fours and four sixes. New Zealand were 141/5 in 12.5 overs. While wickets kept falling, Michael Bracewell played a useful cameo of 31 in 18 balls, with three fours and two sixes. Kiwis reached the 200-run mark in 19 overs.

Kiwis made 204 in 19.5 overs, with Ben Sears (7*) unbeaten.

Rauf (3/29) and Shaheen (2/36) delivered solid spells, while Abrar Ahmed was expensive in his three-over spell of 2/43. Abbas also got two wickets while Shadab got just one.

Mohammed Haris' phenomenal century help Pakistan chase down the target

Pakistan started their chase with Mohammed Haris smashing Kyle Jamieson for two sixes in the first over. Hasan also joined the party a while later, bringing up the 50-run mark in four overs.
A fine catch by Mitch Hay on a Jacob Duffy bouncer removed Haris for 41 in 20 balls, with five fours and three sixes. Pakistan were 74/1 in 5.5 overs.

Hasan reached his maiden fifty in 26 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes, bringing up Pakistan's 100 in 8.1 overs and unleashed two fours and a six against Sears in the 10th over.

Skipper Agha continued to play a fine knock as well, smoking Duffy for two sixes and a four in the 13th over, bringing up Pakistan's 150-run mark in 12.2 overs.

Against Ish Sodhi in the 14th over, Agha smashed a hat-trick of fours, bringing up the century stand in 47 balls.

Salman completed his half-century in 30 balls, with six fours and two sixes.

Also read: PCB dismisses reports of financial loss from hosting Champions Trophy 2025; Confirms 3000 crore ICC revenue

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Hojlund explains reason behind Siu celebration in front of Ronaldo after Denmarks win over Portugal HRD

Hojlund explains reason behind 'Siu' celebration in front of Ronaldo after Denmark's win over Portugal

NZ vs PAK: Haris Rauf takes Glenn Phillips-like stunning catch to dismiss Finn Allen in 3rd T20I (WATCH) HRD

NZ vs PAK: Haris Rauf takes Glenn Phillips-like stunning catch to dismiss Finn Allen in 3rd T20I (WATCH)

IPL 2025: D Gukesh receives customized CSK jersey from Ravichandran Ashwin at Chepauk (WATCH) HRD

IPL 2025: D Gukesh receives customized CSK jersey from Ravichandran Ashwin at Chepauk (WATCH)

PCB dismisses reports of financial loss from hosting Champions Trophy 2025; Confirms 3000 crore ICC revenue HRD

PCB dismisses reports of financial loss from hosting Champions Trophy 2025; Confirms 3000 crore ICC revenue

IPL 2025: No match bans for captains due to slow over-rate offences; ICC rule to be implemented this season HRD

IPL 2025: No match bans for captains due to slow over-rate offences; ICC rule to be implemented this season

Recent Stories

Kerala: Nine CPM workers convicted in 2005 murder of BJP worker Sooraj in Kannur dmn

Kerala: Nine CPM workers convicted in 2005 murder of BJP worker Sooraj in Kannur

TownBus, the snacking arm of GRB Dairy Foods partners with RCB as Official Snacking Partner

TownBus, the snacking arm of GRB Dairy Foods partners with RCB as Official Snacking Partner

IPO Alert: B2B Commerce Platform RedCloud To Begin Trading On Nasdaq

IPO Alert: B2B Commerce Platform RedCloud To Begin Trading On Nasdaq

Apollo To Acquire 25% Non-Controlling Stake In BP’s TANAP Unit For $1B: Retail’s Optimistic

Apollo To Acquire 25% Non-Controlling Stake In BP’s TANAP Unit For $1B: Retail’s Optimistic

4 easy tips to remove Sun-tan this Summer ATG

4 easy tips to remove Sun-tan this Summer

Recent Videos

Amit Shah's Kaala Chashma Jibe at Rahul Gandhi: 'We Shoot Terrorists Between Eyes!'

Amit Shah's Kaala Chashma Jibe at Rahul Gandhi: 'We Shoot Terrorists Between Eyes!'

Video Icon
Amit Shah's Kaala Chashma Jibe at Rahul Gandhi: 'We Shoot Terrorists Between Eyes!'

Amit Shah's Kaala Chashma Jibe at Rahul Gandhi: 'We Shoot Terrorists Between Eyes!'

Video Icon
Odisha Congress MLAs Protest in BLACK Over Women’s Safety

Odisha Congress MLAs Protest in BLACK Over Women’s Safety

Video Icon
Pune Hinjewadi Bus Fire: Driver Set Blaze Intentionally Over Grudge, Police Reveal

Pune Hinjewadi Bus Fire: Driver Set Blaze Intentionally Over Grudge, Police Reveal

Video Icon
Odisha Congress MLAs Protest in BLACK Over Women’s Safety

Odisha Congress MLAs Protest in BLACK Over Women’s Safety

Video Icon