South Africa managed to post a competitive 169/8 in their 20 overs against New Zealand in a thrilling ICC Men's T20 World Cup semi-final clash, despite a shaky start that saw them lose early wickets. Key contributions from Marco Jansen and timely breakthroughs by New Zealand bowlers kept the contest evenly poised throughout the innings at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday.

Shaky Start for South Africa

After being asked to bat first, South Africa were off to a poor start. During the second over of Cole McConchie, the Proteas lost two back-to-back wickets. McConchie first removed wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock (10 off eight balls, with two boundaries) and then dismissed Ryan Rickelton for a golden duck. After the end of the first power play, South Africa recovered well and made 52/2.

New Zealand Strike in Middle Overs

During the fourth ball of the eighth over, Rachin Ravindra got the key wicket of captain Aiden Markram. The Proteas skipper made 18 off 20 balls, with two boundaries. Ravindra then got the wicket of dangerous David Miller during the final of the 10th over. Miller departed after scoring just six runs. South Africa slumped to 77/4.

In the very next over, James Neesham took the wicket of Dewald Brevis. The right-handed batter played a fighting knock of 34 off 27 balls, with three fours and two sixes. After the end of 15 overs, the Proteas reached 108/5.

Jansen's Late Blitz Rescues Proteas

Marco Jansen and Tristan Stubbs unleashed their beast as they combined to hammer 22 runs against James Neesham. The Proteas reached 150/5 after the end of 18 overs. During the first ball of the 18th over, Lockie Ferguson got the much-needed wicket of Tristan Stubbs. The right-arm seamer clean bowled Stubbs for 29 off 24 balls, with two fours and one six. Towards the end, Marco Jansen's blistering unbeaten 30-ball 55, with two fours and five towering sixes, helped South Africa post 169/8 in 20 overs.

New Zealand Bowling Figures

For New Zealand, Matt Henry (2/34), Cole McConchie (2/9), Lockie Ferguson (1/29), James Neesham (1/42), and Rachin Ravindra (2/29) were among the wicket-takers.