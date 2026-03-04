Zimbabwe's T20 World Cup squad is heading home after the ICC arranged alternative travel. The team was stranded in India due to widespread airspace closures in West Asia, which forced their original airline to suspend services.

Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) on Wednesday confirmed that the Zimbabwe senior men's team, which participated in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, is now en route back home after the International Cricket Council (ICC) arranged alternative travel following recent disruptions in transit.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In a statement shared on X, the board said, "Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) confirms that the Zimbabwe senior men's team participating in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 are on their way home from India after the International Cricket Council secured alternative travel arrangements following recent transit disruptions."

"Due to flight availability and revised routing, the squad will return to Harare in batches. The first group of players departed India today, Wednesday, while the final group is scheduled to leave on Friday afternoon. Further updates will be issued if necessary," the board added.

Flight Disruptions Caused by Regional Tensions

Zimbabwe played their final match of the tournament against South Africa on Sunday and were set to fly back to Harare on Monday via Dubai. The Zimbabwe contingent had been booked on Emirates flights from Delhi to Dubai and onward to Harare, with players and support staff due to travel in batches beginning early Monday morning.

However, escalating tensions in West Asia led to widespread airspace closures, forcing airlines to suspend or reroute several services and leaving the team stranded in India for the time being. Alternative routes and carriers are now being explored.

The disruption follows missile exchanges between the United States, Israel and Iran, prompting several countries in West Asia to shut their airspace temporarily. The development has affected multiple international carriers and transit hubs, particularly Dubai, a key connection point for teams returning home after the tournament in India and Sri Lanka.