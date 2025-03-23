Gold price RISES before Chaitra Navaratri: Check 24k rates for TODAY

Business
If you also want to buy gold before Navratri, then know the price of gold once. Gold has become costlier by about ₹1326 in the last one week
According to the IBJA website, gold was ₹86,843 last Saturday i.e. March 15, which has now reached ₹88169 per 10 grams
If we look at it according to carats, then the price of 18 carat gold is 66127, 22 carat is 80763 and 24 carat gold is ₹88169 per 10 grams
Gold has become costlier by about ₹12000. On January 1, gold was ₹76162, which has now become ₹88169. That means gold has become costlier by ₹12007 during this period
On January 1, 2024, gold was ₹63350, which by December 31 reached ₹76162 per 10 grams. That means gold became costlier by ₹12810 in a year
According to experts, looking at the ongoing rise in gold prices, it can be said that gold can reach ₹95000 by the end of 2025
On March 20, gold prices touched their all-time highest level. At that time, gold had reached ₹88,761 per 10 grams
On the other hand, if we talk about silver, it has become cheaper by ₹702 in the last one week. On March 15, silver was at ₹98322, which has now come down to ₹97620 per kg
Silver had made an all-time high of ₹1,00,400 this week on March 17. Experts believe that silver can reach ₹1.10 lakh per kg this year
