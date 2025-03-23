Business

Gold price RISES before Chaitra Navaratri: Check 24k rates for TODAY

How much has gold increased in the last week?

If you also want to buy gold before Navratri, then know the price of gold once. Gold has become costlier by about ₹1326 in the last one week

Gold reaches ₹88169 per 10 grams

According to the IBJA website, gold was ₹86,843 last Saturday i.e. March 15, which has now reached ₹88169 per 10 grams

Gold price as per carat

If we look at it according to carats, then the price of 18 carat gold is 66127, 22 carat is 80763 and 24 carat gold is ₹88169 per 10 grams

How much has gold increased so far in 2025?

Gold has become costlier by about ₹12000. On January 1, gold was ₹76162, which has now become ₹88169. That means gold has become costlier by ₹12007 during this period

How much has gold increased in 2024?

On January 1, 2024, gold was ₹63350, which by December 31 reached ₹76162 per 10 grams. That means gold became costlier by ₹12810 in a year

Gold can go up to ₹95000

According to experts, looking at the ongoing rise in gold prices, it can be said that gold can reach ₹95000 by the end of 2025

What is the highest level of Gold?

On March 20, gold prices touched their all-time highest level. At that time, gold had reached ₹88,761 per 10 grams

How much has silver become cheaper in a week?

On the other hand, if we talk about silver, it has become cheaper by ₹702 in the last one week. On March 15, silver was at ₹98322, which has now come down to ₹97620 per kg

What is the all-time high of silver?

Silver had made an all-time high of ₹1,00,400 this week on March 17. Experts believe that silver can reach ₹1.10 lakh per kg this year

UAE Gold Rate on March 23: Check 22k, 24k, 18k gold prices

Earn Rs 50,000/Month From Home! Amazing Startup Idea for Women

Bata to Whirlpool: 6 companies that aren't Indian firms

Sell or hold? BPCL, HPCL and Indian Oil face critical forecast