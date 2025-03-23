IPL 2025, CSK vs MI: Suryakumar Yadav gives witty response to question about MS Dhoni ahead of clash (WATCH)

Read Full Article

Mumbai Indians (MI) stand-in skipper Suryakumar Yadav left in splits by a question on former Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni ahead of the much-anticipated IPL 2025 clash at the Chepauk Stadium on Sunday, March 23.

Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will be facing off for the 38th time in the history of Indian Premier League. In their last 37 encounters, MI emerged victorious on 20 occasions, while CSK won in 17 matches. However, the regular Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya will miss the opening match of their campaign as he is serving one-match ban from IPL 2024 due to slow over-rate offence and Suryakumar Yadav has taken up captaincy role for the clash against Chennai Super Kings.

Also read: IPL 2025, CSK vs MI: Ruturaj Gaikwad not setting any limits on MS Dhoni's career, says 'many years to go'

Ahead of the ‘El Clasico’ between CSK and MI, Suryakumar Yadav attended the press conference. In the press meet, Suryakumar was asked by a reporter about the plan to control MS Dhoni. The Indian T20I skipper misunderstood the question and said, ‘control who? Umpires?’ After the reporter repeated the question, Suryakumar was left in splits before saying ‘Has anyone ever been able to control Dhoni in so many years?’

WATCH: Suryakumar Yadav’s hilarious response to a question about MS Dhoni

Suryakumar Yadav spoke about the excitement of playing in Chennai and watching MS Dhoni play through the years. The 34-year-old added that he has a chat with CSK stalwart whenever he gets an opportunity and expressed his excitement to meet him again.

“It's always an excitement when you come to Chennai and watch him come out of the dressing room, it's always a good thing.” Suryakumar Yadav said.

“You learnt so many good things from him, and we still do whenever we get an opportunity to chat with him. I'm excited to see him again, but I will be leading against him so it will be a good challenge," he added.

MS Dhoni will play as an uncapped player after being retained by the Chennai Super Kings under the same category for INR 4 crore last year. As per the rule by BCCI, players who retired from international cricket for more than five years will be categorized as an uncapped player. Dhoni played his last game for Team India in the 2019 ODI World Cup semifinal against New Zealand and announced his international retirement in August 2020.

Suryakumar Yadav on absence of Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah in opening match

Suryakumar Yadav weighs in the absence of Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah for the opening match of the Mumbai Indians, acknowledging that it is difficult to fill the shoes of ‘amazing’ players. However, he expressed confidence in MI’s squad depth, stating that there are players who can take responsibilities in their absence.

“But yeah it is difficult to fill the shoes of such amazing players. It is a part of the game and the show must go on. There are boys who can take up the responsibility and are very keen to take the field tomorrow.” MI stand-in skipper said.

“So replacing him with someone is a difficult task. But we have guys who can take up the responsibility," he added.

Also read: IPL 2025, KKR vs RCB: Virat Kohli fan invades pitch and falls at his feet during opening match (WATCH)

Jasprit Bumrah would not be available for the first few matches due to back injury which he sustained during the Sydney Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. It was reported that Bumrah is expected to return to action for the Mumbai Indians’ first home match at the Wankhede Stadium on March 31.

WATCH: Greenstone Lobo predicts CSK vs MI winner

Latest Videos