Parippu Vada to Pazhampori: Must-try street foods in Kerala

Parippu Vada and Sulaimani Tea

Crispy lentil fritters paired with a hot, spiced black tea. A classic evening combo at roadside tea stalls!
 

Thattil Kutti Dosa

Mini dosas served hot with spicy chutney or egg topping. Popular at street carts and late-night stalls.
 

Kappa and Fish curry

Boiled tapioca served with fiery red fish curry. A staple in Kerala toddy shops and street corners.
 

Erachi Pathiri

Thin, crispy fried bread stuffed with spiced minced meat. A Malabar street food favorite!

Unnakaya

Sweet and savory, this deep-fried snack made of mashed plantains and coconut is a hit at street-side vendors.
 

Kozhikode Halwa

Colorful, gooey sweet halwa available in a variety of flavors. Best enjoyed from the famous SM Street in Kozhikode.
 

