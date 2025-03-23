Parippu Vada to Pazhampori: Must-try street foods in Kerala

Kerala
Crispy lentil fritters paired with a hot, spiced black tea. A classic evening combo at roadside tea stalls!
Mini dosas served hot with spicy chutney or egg topping. Popular at street carts and late-night stalls.
Boiled tapioca served with fiery red fish curry. A staple in Kerala toddy shops and street corners.
Thin, crispy fried bread stuffed with spiced minced meat. A Malabar street food favorite!
Sweet and savory, this deep-fried snack made of mashed plantains and coconut is a hit at street-side vendors.
Colorful, gooey sweet halwa available in a variety of flavors. Best enjoyed from the famous SM Street in Kozhikode.
