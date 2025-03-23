user
Lal Bagh Palace to Chhatri Bagh: Top 10 must see attractions of Indore

From Lal Bagh Palace to Tincha Falls, Indore has many great places to visit. These places are a wonderful mix of culture, history and nature.

article_image1
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Mar 23, 2025, 2:00 PM IST

Rajwada

Rajwada is a majestic seven-story palace, a mix of Maratha, Mughal and French styles. It is also known locally as the Holkar palace

article_image2

Lal Bagh Palace

Lal Bagh Palace is a magnificent palace showcasing European architecture, surrounded by gardens. This was also made by the Holkar dynasty.


article_image3

Khajrana Ganesh Temple

Khajrana Ganesh Temple is a religious site with a vibrant statue of Lord Ganesha. This temple was built by Maharani Ahilya Bai Holkar of the Holkar dynasty.

article_image4

Annapurna Temple

If you are planning to visit Indore, then Annapurna Temple is the best option to visit. The temple has four life sized status of Elephants.

article_image5

Kanch Mandir

Kanch Mandir is a Jain temple, famous for its beautiful glass work and Lord Mahavir statue. It was built by Sir Seth Hukumchand Jain.

article_image6

Patalpani Waterfall

Patalpani is a waterfall near Indore city, a popular picnic spot where locals visit. The waterfall is located on the Choral river, a tributary of Narmada.

article_image7

Ralamandal Wildlife Sanctuary

Ralamandal Wildlife Sanctuary was established in 1989 in Indore, considered a paradise. It has a hunting palace, which was made by the Holkars as a hunting hut.

article_image8

Bada Ganapati Temple

Bada Ganapati Temple has one of the tallest statues of Lord Ganesha, famous for its statue. It is situated near the Holkar palace in Indore.

article_image9

Chhatri Bagh

Chhatri Bagh is located in the heart of Indore, near Rajwada Palace, known for beauty. It was used as a burial site of the Holkar dynasty.

article_image10

Tincha Falls

Tincha Falls is a beautiful waterfall near Indore. Enjoy the natural beauty during monsoon. The waterfall is surrounded by lush green forest.

