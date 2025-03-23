Lal Bagh Palace to Chhatri Bagh: Top 10 must see attractions of Indore

Read Full Gallery

From Lal Bagh Palace to Tincha Falls, Indore has many great places to visit. These places are a wonderful mix of culture, history and nature.

Rajwada

Rajwada is a majestic seven-story palace, a mix of Maratha, Mughal and French styles. It is also known locally as the Holkar palace

Lal Bagh Palace

Lal Bagh Palace is a magnificent palace showcasing European architecture, surrounded by gardens. This was also made by the Holkar dynasty.

Khajrana Ganesh Temple

Khajrana Ganesh Temple is a religious site with a vibrant statue of Lord Ganesha. This temple was built by Maharani Ahilya Bai Holkar of the Holkar dynasty.

Annapurna Temple

If you are planning to visit Indore, then Annapurna Temple is the best option to visit. The temple has four life sized status of Elephants.

Kanch Mandir

Kanch Mandir is a Jain temple, famous for its beautiful glass work and Lord Mahavir statue. It was built by Sir Seth Hukumchand Jain.

Patalpani Waterfall

Patalpani is a waterfall near Indore city, a popular picnic spot where locals visit. The waterfall is located on the Choral river, a tributary of Narmada.

Ralamandal Wildlife Sanctuary

Ralamandal Wildlife Sanctuary was established in 1989 in Indore, considered a paradise. It has a hunting palace, which was made by the Holkars as a hunting hut.

Bada Ganapati Temple

Bada Ganapati Temple has one of the tallest statues of Lord Ganesha, famous for its statue. It is situated near the Holkar palace in Indore.

Chhatri Bagh

Chhatri Bagh is located in the heart of Indore, near Rajwada Palace, known for beauty. It was used as a burial site of the Holkar dynasty.

Tincha Falls

Tincha Falls is a beautiful waterfall near Indore. Enjoy the natural beauty during monsoon. The waterfall is surrounded by lush green forest.

