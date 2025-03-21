user
user

Shakib Al Hasan cleared to bowl by ECB after being suspended for illegal bowling action in County Championship

Shakib Al Hasan can resume his bowling in County Championship and The Hundred after he was cleared of his action by ECB.

Shakib Al Hasan cleared to bowl by ECB after being suspended for illegal bowling action in County Championship HRD
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Updated: Mar 21, 2025, 9:30 AM IST

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been cleared to resume bowling in the County Championship and The Hundred after the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) approved his action, according to ESPNcricinfo.

Shakib was initially suspended from bowling in domestic and international cricket after the ECB deemed his action illegal during his solitary County appearance in September 2024. Umpires reported his action while he was playing for Surrey against Somerset, leading to a ban.

Shakib Al Hasan's suspension

Despite a professional career spanning 20 years without prior concerns over his action, Shakib was first suspended from bowling in December after failing an assessment at Loughborough University. 

Under ICC regulations, his ban was automatically enforced worldwide. A second assessment in Chennai in January also did not go in his favour, resulting in his omission from Bangladesh's squad for the upcoming Champions Trophy, which was set to be his farewell international tournament.

Also read: In major move ahead of IPL 2025, BCCI lifts ban on using saliva on ball that was imposed due to Covid-19

Shakib Al Hasan remedied his action after 3rd assessment 

Determined to rectify his action, Shakib underwent a third assessment at Loughborough University on March 9. On Wednesday, he received confirmation that all 22 deliveries tested during the session were deemed legal. 

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) later stated that Shakib had successfully remedied his action.

Shakib is free to return to competitive bowling, marking a significant moment in his career.

Also read: IPL 2025: Venkatesh Iyer opens up on KKR's title defence, record price tag and special bond with SRK

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

IPL 2025: Mohammed Siraj opens up on Virat Kohli's role in his career and 'emotional' exit from RCB

IPL 2025: Mohammed Siraj opens up on Virat Kohli's role in his career and 'emotional' exit from RCB

India submits official bid to host 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad: Report snt

India submits official bid to host 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad: Report

Kirsty Coventry is Olympic President, the first female President in IOC history ddr

Kirsty Coventry elected first female president of the International Olympic Committee

IPL 2025: Venkatesh Iyer opens up on KKR's title defence, record price tag and special bond with SRK snt

IPL 2025: Venkatesh Iyer opens up on KKR's title defence, record price tag and special bond with SRK

BREAKING: BCCI lifts ban on using saliva on ball that was imposed due to Covid-19 shk

In major move ahead of IPL 2025, BCCI lifts ban on using saliva on ball that was imposed due to Covid-19

Recent Stories

Stock market opens in red as global uncertainty weighs, April 2 tariff risks in focus AJR

Stock market opens in red as global uncertainty weighs, April 2 tariff risks in focus

1xBet launches Indian Casino League tournament with 3 Lakh prize pool during IPL 2025

1xBet launches Indian Casino League tournament with ₹3 Lakh prize pool during IPL 2025

Trump signs executive order to shut down Education Department, says essential programs will be preserved shk

Trump signs executive order to shut down Education Department, says essential programs will be preserved

Comedian Samay Raina POSTPONES India tour amid growing India's Got Latent controversy; Read on NTI

Comedian Samay Raina POSTPONES India tour amid growing India’s Got Latent controversy; Read on

Why Retail Traders Are Rushing Into Small-Cap Wellgistics Health Weeks After Its Nasdaq Debut

Why Retail Traders Are Rushing Into Small-Cap Wellgistics Health Weeks After Its Nasdaq Debut

Recent Videos

Atishi Grills BJP asks, 'Where is ₹2,500 Monthly Aid for Delhi Women?' | Asianet Newsable

Atishi Grills BJP asks, 'Where is ₹2,500 Monthly Aid for Delhi Women?' | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Massive BPSC Protest Erupts Outside Bihar Assembly Over Exam Controversy | Asianet Newsable

Massive BPSC Protest Erupts Outside Bihar Assembly Over Exam Controversy | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Fiery Clash in Bihar Assembly: Nitish Kumar, Rabri Devi Engage in Heated Exchange | Asianet Newsable

Fiery Clash in Bihar Assembly: Nitish Kumar, Rabri Devi Engage in Heated Exchange | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Lalu Yadav's Residence Adorned with Defiant 'Tiger Abhi Zinda Hai' Posters

Lalu Yadav's Residence Adorned with Defiant 'Tiger Abhi Zinda Hai' Posters

Video Icon
Yuzvendra Chahal & Dhanashree Verma’s Divorce Moves Forward | Asianet Newsable

Yuzvendra Chahal & Dhanashree Verma’s Divorce Moves Forward | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon