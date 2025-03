Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) started IPL 2025 with a dominant 7-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens. KKR posted 174/8, with Rahane scoring 56. RCB chased it down in 16.2 overs, led by Kohli (59*) and Salt (56). A perfect start for RCB!