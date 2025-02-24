IND vs PAK, Champions Trophy: Wasim Akram calls for change in Pakistan team after defeat against India

The hosts and defending champions Pakistan are on the verge of early exit from the Champions Trophy 2025 after losing two consecutive matches against New Zealand and India in the group stage.

Former Pakistan pacer turned cricket commentator Wasim Akram expressed his disappointment over the team selection following the Men in Green’s six-wicket defeat against India at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, February 23. The defeat against India was Pakistan’s second successive defeat in the group stage of the Champions Trophy 2025, as Mohammad Rizwan-led side lost the tournament opener by 60 runs against New Zealand on Wednesday. With this, the defending champions are on the verge of early exit from the tournament until a miracle happens in their final group-stage and other results go in their favour for them to qualify for the semifinal. Amid Pakistan’s chances of qualifying for the semifinal of the Champions Trophy 2025, Wasim Akram has called Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) selection committee for a change in the team.

Speaking on Sports Central, Wasim Akram stated that the fans have had enough of the PCB selection committee promises and the assurance of positive outcome, while calling for a ‘drastic’ change in the Pakistan team by bringing in young players with fearless approach, keeping in mind the 2026 T20 World Cup. “We need drastic steps. Enough is enough! We have been losing with the same players for years now in white-ball cricket. It's time to take a bold step and bring in young players who play fearless cricket.” former Pakistan pacer said. “If you want to make big changes, go for it. Give the new players six months, back them, and start preparing for the 2026 T20 World Cup. We have had enough. You gave them chances and made them stars.” he added.

Former Pakistan fast-bowling legend asked PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi to back home and question the selection committee on picking the squad for the Champions Trophy 2025. He also questioned PCB for picking Khushdil Shah and Salman Agha after they failed to pick a wicket against India. “The Chairman should return home, call the captain, coach, and the selection committee, and ask the latter what kind of selection they made. Did it look like Khusdil Shah and Salman Agha could have dismissed any Indian batter?” Akram said. “We are screaming here, saying the squad is not okay. The Chairman told them to announce the squad with a day left. They had a meeting for an hour and walked out with the same team," he further added.

Pakistan was the last team to announce the squad for the Champions Trophy 2025. The delay in announcement was due to uncertainty over Saim Ayub’s participation in the tournament. Eventually, Ayub was ruled out of the marquee due to an ankle injury and Fakhar Zaman was added to the squad as his replacement. However, amid their Champions Trophy campaign, Pakistan received a massive blow as Fakhar Zaman withdrew from the tournament due to back injury he sustained during the opening match against New Zealand and Imam-ul-Haq was called in as his replacement.

Wasim Akram went on to slam Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan for his failure to identify the players who could be match-winners for the team, while questioning Pakistan players’ body language while defending 241-run total. “The captain is the leader of the ship. How will the team succeed if he doesn't know which match-winners he needs? Pakistani players looked completely out of the game when India reached the 15th or 18th over in their chase. Fans leaving early is something I have never seen before. This is unfortunate.” the 58-year-old added.

This was not the first time that Pakistan team management and selection committee was criticized for their squad selection. In the T20 World Cup last year, where Pakistan was knocked out in the group stage of the tournament, the inclusion of Mohammad Amir and Imad Wasim was questioned, given that both players had come out of retirement just before the tournament. Both players retired from international cricket after the T20 World Cup.

