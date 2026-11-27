Durban's Super Giants have bolstered their roster for SA20 Season 5 by signing Afghan wrist-spinner Noor Ahmad. He replaces Kane Williamson, who has moved into a new role as the team's Head Coach for the upcoming season.

Johannesburg [South Africa], November 27 (ANI): Durban’s Super Giants have wasted little time in strengthening their arsenal ahead of SA20 Season 5, with the return of Afghan wrist-spinner Noor Ahmad potentially proving to be one of their most astute acquisitions. In a competition where quality spin can often dictate the outcome of matches, particularly during the middle overs, Noor’s arrival gives DSG another significant weapon as they look to finally turn their considerable squad strength into a maiden SA20 title.

The 21-year-old replaces Kane Williamson in the overseas roster after the former New Zealand captain transitioned from his playing role to take charge as the franchise’s new Head Coach, working alongside Director of Cricket Tom Moody, as per a press release. Noor has already established himself as one of the Super Giants’ most effective performers, claiming 30 wickets, including a best of 5/11, across his three previous SA20 campaigns. His 13 wickets at an average of 17.53 in the 2025 season made him DSG’s leading wicket-taker, underlining his ability to deliver when it matters.

In 232 T20s, he has taken 267 wickets at an average of 23.10, with seven four-fers and three five-fors, with best figures of 5/11. His credentials have also continued to grow internationally, while his contribution to Manchester Super Giants’ title-winning campaign in The Hundred in 2026 further demonstrated his value in franchise cricket. But it is the balance Noor brings to DSG’s bowling attack that makes this acquisition particularly intriguing. The Afghan left-arm wrist-spinner offers a different dimension to the more conventional spin options, with his ability to turn the ball sharply, disguise his variations and trouble batters looking to dominate the middle overs.

The prospect of Noor operating alongside Sunil Narine and Simon Harmer gives DSG a formidable spin combination, arguably one of the most imposing in the competition. Narine brings his vast T20 experience and miserly economy, Harmer offers control and relentless accuracy, while Noor provides the attacking wrist-spin option capable of breaking partnerships. It is a variety of skills that could make life particularly uncomfortable for opposition batters, especially at Kingsmead, where conditions can offer spinners opportunities to influence proceedings.

The challenge for Head Coach Williamson and Moody will be finding the right balance and ensuring that such an abundance of spin talent translates into results on the field. DSG have assembled impressive squads in previous seasons, but reputation and individual quality count for little unless they deliver when the pressure is on. Noor’s return, however, is a reminder that the franchise is serious about addressing the finer details as they pursue the one prize that has so far eluded them. With Williamson now calling the shots from the dugout and Noor back to torment opposition batters, Durban’s Super Giants have added another compelling dimension to their Season 5 ambitions. (ANI)