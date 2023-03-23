Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shah Rukh Khan's response to Irfan Pathan's son dancing to 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' leaves internet in splits

    Shah Rukh Khan's latest movie 'Pathaan' continues to rule the box office, while its title track 'Jhoome jo Pathaan' is also loved by fans. While Irfan Pathan's son tried to dance to the same tune, SRK had a hilarious response for the retired Indian all-rounder.

    Shah Rukh Khan response to Irfan Pathan son dancing to Jhoome Jo Pathaan leaves internet in splits-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Mar 23, 2023, 3:40 PM IST

    Bollywood King Shah Rukh Khan had his latest movie 'Pathaan' released this year, which continues to rule the box office. The film's title track, 'Jhoome jo Pathaan', is one of the best hits in SRK's modern-day movies and has been adored by most of his fans. The song became so famous that there have been several reels all across social media based on the same.

    Recently, retired former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan's youngest son danced to the tune of the same SRK song. He shared a video of the same on Twitter, where the toddler takes Pathan's phone, on which the song was being played, and began to dance cheekily while the all-rounder shared a laugh.

    ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli launch non-profit initiative 'SeVVA'; check details

    "Khansaab @iamsrk, please add one more cutest fan in your list…" Pathan captioned the video. Later, SRK retweeted the video and captioned it, "Yeh tumse zyaada talented nikla….chota Pathaan [He turns out to be more talented than you....little Pathaan]", as he indicatively took a jibe at the all-rounder. Nonetheless, Pathan replied, "Har Baap Yahi to sun na chahta hai Khansaab [Every father wants to hear the same]".

    In the meantime, fans laughed at SRK's comment, which was indicatively a jibe at Pathan, with one user noting, "I guess talent wasn't seen. That why he was never bought by KKR. Still bowling option role is open try getting him in there." Elsewhere, another fan wrote, "world cup winning cricketer ko tum bolte hue sharm nhi aati SHITRUKH".

    Last Updated Mar 23, 2023, 3:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kill Bill, Pulp Fiction maker Quentin Tarantino's last film as a director is called... RBA

    Kill Bill, Pulp Fiction maker Quentin Tarantino's last film as a director is called...

    Ananya Panday gets trolled for copying Meryl Streep's iconic monologue from 'The Devil Wears Prada' RBA

    Ananya Panday gets trolled for copying Meryl Streep's iconic monologue from 'The Devil Wears Prada'

    Cameron Diaz quits acting: Hollywood actress' final Netflix film 'Back In Action' will be with Jamie Foxx RBA

    Cameron Diaz quits acting: Hollywood actress' final Netflix film 'Back In Action' will be with Jamie Foxx

    NTR 30 launch ceremony: Jr NTR welcomes Janhvi Kapoor, SS Rajamouli claps first shot and more RBA

    NTR 30 launch ceremony: Jr NTR welcomes Janhvi Kapoor, SS Rajamouli claps first shot and more

    Kangana Ranaut's 36th birthday: Actress apologises to people she has hurt (WATCH) RBA

    Kangana Ranaut's 36th birthday: Actress apologises to people she has hurt (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Ramadan 2023: Believers in Kerala begin 30-day fast ANR

    Ramadan 2023: Believers in Kerala begin 30-day fast

    AP PECET 2023: Registration process commences today March 23 on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in; know steps to apply - adt

    AP PECET 2023: Registration process commences today on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in; know steps to apply

    IPL 2023: Is Shubman Gill captain material for Gujarat Titans GT? Vikram Solanki remarks-ayh

    IPL 2023: Is Shubman Gill captain material for Gujarat Titans? Vikram Solanki remarks

    Kill Bill, Pulp Fiction maker Quentin Tarantino's last film as a director is called... RBA

    Kill Bill, Pulp Fiction maker Quentin Tarantino's last film as a director is called...

    Flipkart retailer ordered to pay Rs 25000 compensation after buyer gets soap instead of Apple iPhone 11 gcw

    Flipkart, retailer ordered to pay Rs 25,000 compensation after buyer gets soap instead of Apple iPhone 11

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon
    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon