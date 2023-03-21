Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Emotional Georgina Rodriguez reveals how partner Cristiano Ronaldo stood by her after losing baby boy - WATCH

    Cristiano Ronaldo suffered a personal setback last year when he and his partner Georgina Rodríguez lost a newborn. Meanwhile, Georgina has opened up about how the Portuguese supported her during her tough time.

    Emotional Georgina Rodriguez reveals how partner Cristiano Ronaldo stood by her after losing baby boy - WATCH-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Mar 21, 2023, 1:45 PM IST

    Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo is also famous for his personal life, where he is currently the father of five children. His latest child, a daughter, was born last year with his current partner Georgina Rodríguez. While she was pregnant with twins, the other child, which happened to be a boy, passed away at birth, and the couple was heartbroken by the same.

    A year later, Georgina opened up about the experience. In a teaser from her new web series docu, I Am Georgina, on Netflix, which releases on March 24, she talks about her experience and how she went through it, besides admitting that it was Ronaldo who supported her to the fullest in what was the most challenging phase of her life.

    ALSO SEE: Ronaldo pictured training ahead of Portugal's Euro 2024 qualifiers; looks delighted to be back

    “Over 40 million people follow me, but no one knows how I feel. This year, I had the best and the worst moment of my life in an instant. Life is hard. Life goes on. I have reasons to move on and be strong. Cris [Ronaldo] encouraged me to continue with my agenda. He said, ‘Gio [Georgina], get on with life. It’ll do you good.’ My priority right now is my family and my children. I’m so happy and thankful,” she communicated, as per The Independent’s translation.

    Ronaldo, too, had spoken on the same during his interview with Piers Morgan last year, where he had said, “Gio arrived home, and the kids start to say, ‘Where’s the other baby, where’s the other baby?’ After one week, I say, ‘Let’s be upfront and honest with the kids. Let’s say that Ángel, his name, he goes to Heaven.’ The kids understand. We had shouts around the table, and they said, ‘Daddy, I did this for Ángel’ and pointed to the sky, which I like the most because he’s part of their lives.”

    Last Updated Mar 21, 2023, 1:48 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bollywood songs no more available on Spotify Here is why gcw

    Bollywood songs no more available on Spotify; Here's why

    Pathaan on Prime! Know Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika starrer espionage-actioner-thriller OTT release date, time vma

    Pathaan on Prime! Know Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika starrer espionage-actioner-thriller OTT release date, time

    South superstar Suriya buys extravagant, luxurious property in Mumbai worth 70 crores, know details here vma

    South superstar Suriya buys extravagant, luxurious property in Mumbai worth 70 crores, know details here

    Did Ram Charan's cousin Niharika Konidela ignite divorce rumors with Chaitanya? know details here vma

    Did Ram Charan's cousin Niharika Konidela ignite divorce rumors with Chaitanya? know details here

    Salman Khan's friend reveals how Salim Khan is having 'sleepless nights' due to threats vma

    Salman Khan's friend reveals how Salim Khan was having 'sleepless nights' due to threats

    Recent Stories

    OJEE 2023: Registration deadline extended until March 31; know important details - adt

    OJEE 2023: Registration deadline extended until March 31; know important details

    Bollywood songs no more available on Spotify Here is why gcw

    Bollywood songs no more available on Spotify; Here's why

    Explained How Chernobyl nuclear disaster is now teaching geologists about our planet's history snt

    Explained: How Chernobyl nuclear disaster is now teaching geologists about our planet's history

    Kerala 5 MLAs go on indefinite satyagraha, assembly protest footage not aired ANR

    Kerala: 5 MLAs go on indefinite satyagraha, assembly protest footage not aired

    Wont let anyone disturb peace in Punjab': CM Bhagwant Mann on Amritpal Singh manhunt AJR

    'Won't let anyone disturb peace in Punjab': CM Bhagwant Mann on Amritpal Singh manhunt

    Recent Videos

    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon
    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon
    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares his top 3 picks to watch

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares top 3 picks to watch

    Video Icon