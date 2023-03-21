Emotional Georgina Rodriguez reveals how partner Cristiano Ronaldo stood by her after losing baby boy - WATCH

Cristiano Ronaldo suffered a personal setback last year when he and his partner Georgina Rodríguez lost a newborn. Meanwhile, Georgina has opened up about how the Portuguese supported her during her tough time.

Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo is also famous for his personal life, where he is currently the father of five children. His latest child, a daughter, was born last year with his current partner Georgina Rodríguez. While she was pregnant with twins, the other child, which happened to be a boy, passed away at birth, and the couple was heartbroken by the same.

A year later, Georgina opened up about the experience. In a teaser from her new web series docu, I Am Georgina, on Netflix, which releases on March 24, she talks about her experience and how she went through it, besides admitting that it was Ronaldo who supported her to the fullest in what was the most challenging phase of her life.

“Over 40 million people follow me, but no one knows how I feel. This year, I had the best and the worst moment of my life in an instant. Life is hard. Life goes on. I have reasons to move on and be strong. Cris [Ronaldo] encouraged me to continue with my agenda. He said, ‘Gio [Georgina], get on with life. It’ll do you good.’ My priority right now is my family and my children. I’m so happy and thankful,” she communicated, as per The Independent’s translation.

Ronaldo, too, had spoken on the same during his interview with Piers Morgan last year, where he had said, “Gio arrived home, and the kids start to say, ‘Where’s the other baby, where’s the other baby?’ After one week, I say, ‘Let’s be upfront and honest with the kids. Let’s say that Ángel, his name, he goes to Heaven.’ The kids understand. We had shouts around the table, and they said, ‘Daddy, I did this for Ángel’ and pointed to the sky, which I like the most because he’s part of their lives.”