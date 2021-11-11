Nisha Dahiya wins gold medal in National Wrestling Championship a day after fake news of her murder

Nisha Dahiya was a part of confusing news that claimed that the national wrestler was dead. However, a day after she turned down the reports, she has emerged champion in the National Wrestling Championship.

National wrestler Nisha Dahiya emerged champion in the 2021 Women's National Wrestling Championship, held at Gonda in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. She won the gold medal after defeating Jaspreet Kaur from Punjab, as her win comes a day after she turned down false reports, claiming that she was shot dead in Haryana.

On Wednesday, reports started to do rounds that Nisha and her brother were shot dead by unknown gunmen in Sonipat Harya, outside the Sushil Kumar wrestling academy. While reports claimed that it was the national wrestler, she clarified that she was safe in Gonda, preparing for her National final. Later, it was confirmed that some other wrestler who went by the same name had been an unfortunate victim of the incident, while an investigation for the same happens to be underway.

As for Nisha's final on Thursday, she claimed the win in just 30 seconds, as she managed to pin Jaspreet while the former was representing the Railways. Her agility and attacking moves, especially with her leg, made it difficult for her opponent to counter. Following the win, she revealed how her life became a roller-coaster ride in the past 24 hours.

Speaking to PTI, she said that it was a happy and perfect end to her campaign, while she was heavily stressed and could not sleep all night, as she was already low on energy due to the weight cut, further burdened by the incident. She added that she would want people to recognise her for her performance and not such freak incidents.

She further added that she had to turn off her phone as she started receiving various phone calls. To stay focused and not become tense, she had to do so, while she was glad that it did not affect her performance in any manner, as she maintained her focus and emerged out on the top in a convincing way.