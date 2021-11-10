Wrestler and her brother shot dead in Sonepat, police suspect personal enmity

In a shocking development, a wrestler identified as Nisha Dahiya and her brother Suraj were shot dead while in front of the Sushil Kumar Wrestling Academy in Sonepat, Haryana. The shooting has sent shockwaves across the country.

Initial media reports claimed that the victim was Nisha Dahiya, who had recently bagged a bronze medal in the 65 KG category at the competition held in Belgrade, Serbia. However, the national level wrestler later posted a video stating that she was safe and that the victim was a namesake.

The wrestler who was shot dead on Wednesday had been training at the academy for the last five years. Following the killing of the national-level wrestler, questions are also being raised with regards to the law and order situation in Haryana. According to police sources, around six bullets were fired at Nisha and her brother by the assailants. Both were declared dead at the hospital. Nisha's mother, who was also injured in the shooting, is out of danger. The motive of the murder is not yet clear, but prima facie, according to police sources, appears to be a case of personal enmity.