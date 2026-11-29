MP CM Mohan Yadav virtually addressed the One Indore-Run Indore 2.0 marathon, encouraging residents to embrace fitness, avoid drugs, and conserve water under the Jal Ganga Sanvardhan Abhiyan campaign to foster a healthy society.

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 29 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday addressed participants of the ‘One Indore-Run Indore 2.0’ marathon virtually from his residence in Bhopal, urging people to adopt a healthy lifestyle, stay away from drugs and conserve water. The marathon was organised in Indore as part of the Jal Ganga Sanvardhan Abhiyan. During the virtual interaction, Yadav administered an oath to the participants to conserve water, work towards building a drug-free India and embrace a healthy lifestyle. In a post on X, the Chief Minister said Indore had always taken a distinct approach to initiatives and described the marathon as an effort to turn fitness, freedom from addiction and water conservation into mass movements. “Indore does everything differently... Today, I addressed the ‘One Indore Run Indore 2.0’ marathon, held in Indore as part of the Jal Ganga Sanvardhan Abhiyan, virtually from my residence in Bhopal. Under the inspiration and able leadership of the esteemed Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi ji, initiatives such as the ‘Fit India Movement’ and ‘Khelo India’ have raised awareness of health and fitness across the country. Just as Indore has made cleanliness a habit and part of its culture, this initiative is unique in its efforts to turn fitness, freedom from addiction and water conservation into mass movements. Heartfelt congratulations to all the organizers and participants for this positive effort,” the MP CM said.

Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav also appreciated the participation in the marathon, saying thousands of people came together early in the morning to spread awareness about fitness, staying away from drugs and water conservation. "Thousands of people ran together early in the morning with a message to stay fit, to stay drug-free and save water. I thank everyone. This is the strength of Indore that it is ready to meet every challenge…," Bhargav told reporters. The initiative sought to bring people together around the messages of a healthy lifestyle, a drug-free society and water conservation. (ANI)