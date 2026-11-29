Punjab FC aims to break into the ISL top four with a win against NorthEast United FC in Guwahati. Despite Raphaël Messi Bouli's suspension, the team focuses on tactical discipline to secure their first clean sheet of the season.

Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 29 (ANI): Punjab FC will look to return to winning ways and surge into the top four of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2026-27 standings when they face a stern away test against third-placed NorthEast United FC at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium here on Monday. The match is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 PM IST.

Punjab FC currently sit in sixth place on the table with eight points from five matches, holding two crucial games in hand over the three teams directly above them. With fourth-placed Sporting Club Delhi (9 pts) and fifth-placed Chennaiyin FC (9 pts) both having already played seven matches, a victory in Guwahati will vault the Shers straight into fourth spot on 11 points, pulling them within a single point of third-placed NorthEast United FC (12 pts from 7 games) with two matches still to spare.

The Shers enter the fixture on the back of a hard-fought 1–1 away draw against Chennaiyin FC in their previous outing, where Punjab FC dominated large spells of possession and created numerous chances after returning from a three-week international break. Meanwhile, Juan Pedro Benali’s Highlanders return to their home turf in Guwahati after playing in Imphal, aiming to snap a two-match winless streak following a defeat to FC Goa and a draw against Sporting Club Delhi.

Coach's Tactical Outlook

On facing NorthEast United FC and expecting a high-intensity contest, Head Coach Pavlos Dermitzakis said, “We know that we have to face a very strong and capable opponent. NorthEast United are coming off two games at home without a win, so they will likely start with high intensity and press from the beginning, which also creates extra pressure on them. They have a coach who has been there for four years and knows how to handle these situations, along with quality players like Alaaeddine Ajaraie who can influence any game. We have analysed them well, trained hard, and have a clear tactical plan to go out and claim the win.”

While Punjab FC have been clinical in the final third, finding the back of the net in every single fixture this season (8 goals in 5 games), the Shers are still searching for their first clean sheet of the campaign (7 goals conceded). Against a NorthEast United side that boasts one of the league's tightest defensive records (only 4 goals conceded in 7 matches) and thrives on rapid counter-attacks, Dermitzakis stressed the importance of collective defensive discipline and maintaining tactical balance.

“Conceding goals in all our games so far is something that concerns us, and we are working hard on it during the week. I am a coach who believes that clean sheets win championships and help you achieve your targets. We are scoring in every game and creating chances, so now we need to be much more solid and concentrated defensively—not just relying on one defender like Patrick Bahanack returning, but defending together as a single unit,” Dermitzakis noted.

“Modern football is all about transitions, and NorthEast United put a lot of emphasis on that. To stop their quality up front, we need to be compact in our organised defence, close the passing lanes, and make it difficult for them to find space. At the same time, when we attack, we must maintain balance and keep enough players behind the ball to handle their counter-attacks,” the Greek tactician added.

The two sides have faced each other five times previously in the ISL, with the head-to-head record dead even at one win apiece and three draws. Their most recent encounter on March 9, 2026, ended in a tightly contested 1–1 stalemate, setting the stage for another fiercely competitive battle under the lights in Guwahati.

Punjab FC will have to navigate the fixture without their leading goalscorer Raphaël Messi Bouli, who has netted four of the club's eight goals this season, as the forward serves a one-match suspension following his booking against Chennaiyin FC. However, Dermitzakis backed his squad depth and emerging academy talents to step up and deliver.

“Raphaël Messi Bouli is a player who has helped us a lot so far with both his performances and his goals, and we respect his contribution. However, I am not a coach who looks at faces or who is missing. That is why we have built a very strong roster—whoever is missing, we have players ready to step up and replace him. Tomorrow will not just be decided by the players who start the game, but by the players who come off the bench to finish it,” he stated.

Also speaking ahead of the match, Punjab FC forward Alfred Planas Moya emphasised the collective ambition within the dressing room and praised the impact of the club's young academy graduates who have stepped up in their maiden ISL campaign. “I am satisfied with my performances so far, though I could always be more satisfied because I am very demanding of my own level. I always want to do more and score more goals. However, the most important thing is always the team; my main focus is helping Punjab FC climb as high up the points table as possible,” Planas Moya said.

“The Punjab FC academy is doing an incredible job. We have very young players stepping into their first season in the ISL and delivering great performances every week. Seeing them work every day in training and contribute to the first team is fantastic, and I hope even more academy players continue to come through and play at this level,” the Spanish attacker added.

On breaking down NorthEast United’s compact defensive structure and the overall fitness of the travelling squad, Dermitzakis concluded, “Apart from Messi Bouli, who is suspended, the rest of the squad is healthy, fit, and ready for this battle. Having a full, healthy roster gives us great options to select our matchday squad. Tomorrow will be won by the team that works harder on the pitch, brings more energy, and stays focused on their tactical plan.”

With two games in hand on the teams above them and a golden opportunity to leapfrog Sporting Club Delhi and Chennaiyin FC into the top four, the Shers will be determined to execute their tactical blueprint, secure a vital first clean sheet, and return from Guwahati with all three points. (ANI)