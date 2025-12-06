The FIFA World Cup 2026 draw confirmed co-hosts Mexico and Canada will play the opening match. The 12 groups were set, featuring clashes like Brazil vs Morocco and France vs Senegal. The final will be at New York-New Jersey's MetLife Stadium.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 group stage was finally mapped out after a glittering Final Draw ceremony in Washington DC's John F Kennedy Centre for the Performing Arts on Friday. As the draw went ahead, the clash between co-hosts Mexico and Canada was also confirmed as the tournament opener on June 11 next year in Mexico City. The tournament will be co-hosted by the USA, Mexico and Canada.

Key Matchups Revealed

Among some other exciting clashes are: Brazil vs Morocco, Netherlands vs Japan, France vs Senegal, while debutants Cabo Verde, Curacao, Jordan and Uzbekistan also have exciting clashes against Spain, Germany, defending champions Argentina and Portugal to look out for, as per FIFA's official website.

Star-Studded Draw Ceremony

The 12 groups were drawn during the event, which was attended by several legends across various sports, such as England and Manchester United Football icon Rio Ferdinand, who was conducting the draw event, with Basketball icon Shaquille O'Neal, NFL legend Tom Brady, Wayne Gretzky, an ice hockey great, and Major League Baseball (MLB) star Aaron Judge acting as assistants. Also, comedian Kevin Hart, actress Heidi Klum, and actor Danny Ramirez hosted a star-studded draw show, graced by Andrea Bocelli and performances from musicians Robbie Williams, Nicole Scherzinger, Lauryn Hill, and the Village People, which enthralled the fans worldwide.

Final Draw results

Group A Mexico, South Africa, South Korea, Winner UEFA Play-off D -Group B Canada, Winner UEFA Play-off A, Qatar, Switzerland -Group C Brazil, Morocco, Haiti, Scotland -Group D USA, Paraguay, Australia, Winner UEFA Play-off C -Group E Germany, Curacao, Cote d'Ivoire, Ecuador -Group F Netherlands, Japan, Winner UEFA Play-off B, Tunisia -Group G Belgium, Egypt, Iran, New Zealand -Group H Spain, Cabo Verde, Saudi Arabia, Uruguay -Group I France, Senegal, Winner FIFA Play-off 2, Norway -Group J Argentina, Algeria, Austria, Jordan -Group K Portugal, Winner FIFA Play-off 1, Uzbekistan, Colombia Group L England, Croatia, Ghana, Panama

Tournament Format and Advancement

The top two teams from each section and the eight best third-place teams from each group will advance to the round of 32.

Qualification Play-offs

Six of the 48 teams competing in the World Cup are yet to be determined, and the complete list will be known by March next year. Four of these teams are coming from the 16-team UEFA play-offs, which feature Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Czechia, Denmark, Italy, Kosovo, Northern Ireland, North Macedonia, Poland, Republic of Ireland, Romania, Slovakia, Sweden, Turkiye, Ukraine and Wales.

The other two spots will be fought for during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Play-Off tournament, which features: Bolivia, Congo DR, Iraq, Jamaica, New Caledonia and Suriname.

Key Dates and Venues

Also, as per Sky Sports, FIFA has already announced key dates and venues, with the final set to take place at New York-New Jersey's MetLife Stadium. Group stage: June 11-27 Round of 32: June 28 to July 3 Round of 16: July 4-7 Quarter-finals: July 9-11 Semi-finals: July 14-15 Third-place play-off ('Bronze final'): July 18 Final: July 19. (ANI)