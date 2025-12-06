Veteran Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja turns 37. From a U-19 World Cup winner and IPL 'Rockstar' under Shane Warne to becoming one of India's greatest match-winners, his journey has been remarkable across all formats.

The veteran Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who has been one of India's biggest match-winners of the modern era, turned 37 years on Saturday. Having made his mark in age-group cricket as a crafty spinner who could be a handy batter down the order, Jadeja rose a hundred notches in his journey as an Indian cricketer ever since his debut in 2009, to a point where he can make any playing eleven in world cricket either as a specialist batter or a bowler.

The Rise of a 'Rockstar'

Jadeja's first brush-up with nationwide fame was ending up as the joint-highest wicket-taker for India in the 2008 Under-19 World Cup, with 10 scalps in six matches at an average of 13.20, helping a Virat Kohli-led side to capture the gold in Kuala Lumpur and continue their age-group cricket dominance.

After his crucial role in Rajasthan Royals (RR) inaugural Indian Premier League (IPL) title win in 2008 under the captaincy of Aussie spin wizard Shane Warne, in which he scored a handy 135 runs in nine innings at a brisk strike rate of 131.06 by that era's standards, Jadeja made his debut in Indian colours in 2009, scoring a fighting fifty in India's defeat, a knock of 60* and went wicketless.

Since then, Jadeja's match-winning contributions for India across the formats have been endless. Be it that one clutch knock, a game-changing bowling spell, an electrifying catch or run out that sends the danger-man on a walk back to pavillion, one can surely bank on Jadeja for juggling so many tasks as an all-rounder and yet pulling them all like its nothing.

Having been dubbed a 'Rockstar' by Warne back in 2008, Jadeja is truly living up to this tag, with his fancy hairstyles, celebrations and incredible statistics both as a batter and bowler.

A Hall of Fame Test Career

Despite having made his initial mark in Tests, it is Ravindra Jadeja, the Test cricketer who has delivered a 'Hall of Fame' worthy career alone. In 89 Tests for India, he has scored 4,095 runs at an average of 38.27, with six centuries and 27 fifties in 133 innings and a best score of 175. He has also taken 348 wickets in these matches at a remarkable average of 25.11, with best figures of 7/42, 15 five-wicket hauls and three ten-wicket hauls.

With fitness by his side, the all-rounder could very well play till the end of the 2025-27 ICC World Test Championship cycle and achieve the double of 5,000 runs and 400 wickets as an all-rounder, placing him amongst the greatest all-rounders of all time. He is India's fifth-highest wicket-taker in Tests.

Home Dominance and Batting Reliability

Vast majority of Jadeja's wickets have come at home, taking 256 scalps in 53 Tests at home at an average of 20.95, with 13 five-wicket hauls and three ten-wicket hauls to his name.

With a batting average in late 30s at both home and away, Jadeja is the epitome of trust and reliability with the bat, with his "sword" having flourished even better or on par with several specialist batters since his maiden Test century, having made runs at an average of 43.07 since the first time he raised his bat for a century in 52 Tests.

He has been a two-time ICC World Test Championship (WTC) finalist with India and was a crucial architect of India's unbeaten home Test series run from 2013-24.

White-Ball Achievements

Coming to ODIs, Jadeja has scored 2,862 runs in 206 matches and 139 innings at an average of 32.89, with 13 fifties to his name, with best score of 87. He has also picked up 231 wickets at an average of 35.87, with seven four-fers and two five-wicket hauls to his name and best figures of 5/33.

Champions Trophy Glory

He is a two-time ICC Champions Trophy winner with India, in the 2013 and 2025 editions. He was the star who became a superstar during the 2013 edition, emerging as the top-wicket-taker with 12 wickets in five matches at an average of 12.83, with best figures of 5/36. With a useful 30-odd runs and two wickets a low-scoring final against England, he walked away with the 'Player of the Match' honours too.

Overall Impact and IPL Legacy

Lastly, in T20Is, Jadeja has scored 515 runs in 74 matches at an average of 21.45, and picked up 54 wickets at an average of 29.85, with best figures of 29.85. His T20 World Cup dream came true last year, which also happened to his swansong in the format.

In all of international cricket, he has scored 7,472 runs at an average of 34.27, with six centuries and 41 fifties in 369 matches and 313 innings. He has also taken 633 wickets at an average of 29.44, with 17 five-fors and three-ten fers to his name, making him the fifth-highest wicket-taker across all formats for India.

Jadeja is also a certified IPL legend, having won a title with RR and three titles with Chennai Super Kings (CSK). With 3,260 runs in 254 matches at an average of 27.86, strike rate of above 130, five fifties and 170 wickets at an average of 30.51, with three four-fers and a five-wicket haul to his name, he is no doubt a first-ballot IPL Hall of Famer as well. (ANI)