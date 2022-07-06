NBA Summer League 2022: 2nd overall pick Chet Holmgren shines on debut

It was a debut to remember for Oklahoma City Thunder’s second overall pick from the 2022 Draft, Chet Holmgren. He made his debut at a summer league, with the seven-footer scored 23 points and blocking a record six shots as the Thunder cruised to victory against the Utah Jazz in its first summer league game. Holmgren got off to a flying start with the Thunder, as the lanky seven-footer had 23 points, seven rebounds, six blocks, four assists and a steal in only 26 minutes. Holmgreen put up his 23 points with remarkable efficiency as the big artificial seven of his nine field goals which included four out of six threes, and also made all five of his three throws.

However, Holmgreen’s defence caught the eye even more, as he blocked six shots, a summer league record. His reaction to the record in the post-game interview was hilarious. Holmgren’s team-mate and second-year player, Josh Giddey, also performed well as the primary creator for the Thunder. The Australian had 14 points and a game-high 11 assists. The Thunder would beat the Utah Jazz 98-77.

ALSO READ: NBA off-season 2022: Durant trade 'could take a while'; Suns, Warriors, Raptors, Heat interested

Elsewhere, fourth overall pick Keegan Murray had his second good summer league game, as the Sacramento Kings finished their summer league campaign with a win against the Los Angeles Lakers. Murray scored 24 points, seven rebounds, and three steals as the Kings beat the Lakers 87-75. On Saturday, Murray dropped 26 points against the Warriors’ summer league while making his debut for the Kings.