    NBA: Zion Williamson ecstatic to sign new contract with New Orleans Pelicans

    On the Pat McAfee Show, NBA insider Shams Charania revealed that Zion Williamson is ecstatic to sign his new contract.

    NBA national basketball association: Zion Williamson ecstatic to sign new contract with New Orleans Pelicans-krn
    Indianapolis, First Published Jul 7, 2022, 2:00 AM IST

    NBA insider Shams Charania revealed that Zion Williamson is ecstatic to sign his new contract after the former Duke power-forward signed an agreement that could rise to $231 million. Shams, however, did reveal that the contract was filled with protections and incentives to protect the Pelicans in case Williamson’s injury problems continue. Williamson has only played 85 games in three seasons so far. However, Duke Phenom has already made an All-Star team, perhaps showing what he can do when healthy.

    In his recent conversation with Pat McAfee, Charania reported, “Zion Williamson was ecstatic to sign this new contract to stay in New Orleans. Ir is a deal he wanted to get done.” On the contract, the Insider reported, “Sources tell me that there are protections in Zion Williamson’s max extension, but this is the deal that he wanted to get done.”

    “As long as he’s healthy and plays in these games, he will have no problem getting these benchmarks. All signs show that he will be on the floor next season. He’s going to play 60 to 70 games, and if he does that and makes an All-NBA team, he will be guaranteed $231 million,” concluded Charania.

    In Williamson’s exit interview following the Pelicans’ elimination from the 2022 NBA Playoffs, Williamson said that he would “of course” sign an extension if it was offered. “I couldn’t sign it fast enough,” he had expressed. Zion re-iterated his want to stay in New Orleans some weeks later, saying in an interview: “I want to be here. That’s no secret. I feel like I’ve stood on that when I spoke. It was a long year for me for rehab and mental battles.”

    “I’m fine now. I’m ready to get to work. It sucked watching from the sideline, but I saw our potential. We’ve got a lot of great pieces, and I’m excited to get on the court with those guys. You saw it on the court. We have a special group. I truly believe that. I’m one of those people that believes the more your team wins, the more individual awards will come. So, with a special group, a coach like Willie [Green], I think many great things will happen,” added Zion.

    Last Updated Jul 7, 2022, 2:00 AM IST
