Joe Root has urged England to take Australia's remaining four wickets early on Day 3 of the second Ashes Test. With Australia leading by 44 runs, Root believes the morning session is crucial to stay in the contest on a deteriorating pitch.

England star batter Joe Root emphasised the need to "get things right" and take Australia's remaining four wickets early on Day 3 of the second Ashes Test at the Gabba. While England looked to be in a dominant position after scoring 334 runs in their first batting innings, Australia seized firm control of the match by Stumps on Day 2.

Half-centuries from opener Jake Weatherald, Marnus Labuschagne and captain Steve Smith guided Australia to 378/6 at the end of Day 2, gaining a 44-run lead over the visitors. Alex Carey (46*) and Michael Neser (15*) were at the crease for the Aussies when the Stumps were called on Day 2.

'Get Things Right in the Morning'

Root said England must focus on taking Australia's remaining four wickets early on Day 3 to stay in the contest. He believes the pitch is beginning to show cracks and could become difficult to bat on later, making the morning session crucial. "If we get things right in the morning, and go about things as a team in the correct fashion, then we can put ourselves in a really strong position on a wicket which looks like it's plating. It looks like there might be a few cracks to work with later on in the game. But clearly, we've got to look at tomorrow morning first and foremost, and get things right there," Root told TNT Sports as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Root added that if England's batters play with confidence and use their talent well, they can post a big score--important because batting last on this surface could be challenging. "When we get out there with the bat, with the talent that we have in the dressing room, we can express themselves in the right way on that surface to go and get a big score, which could be very tricky batting last on that surface," Root said

'We're Well and Truly in This Game'

England still have work to do but remain fully in the game. He stressed the need to start Day 3 with energy and positivity, believing that England's best cricket can shift momentum quickly. With the right attitude, he feels they can turn the match in their favour. "We've obviously got some more work to do tomorrow, but we're certainly well and truly in this game. More than anything we've got to come out with a huge amount of energy and positivity. We know our best cricket can turn a game very quickly, so we'll turn up tomorrow with that right attitude. We know that, if we're anywhere near our best, then very quickly this game can turn in our favour," the right-hand batter said.

Root's First-Innings Heroics

Earlier in the match, Joe Root brought up his first century in Australia and his 40th overall. While the rest of the England batters were dismissed, Root was stranded on the crease for an unbeaten 138-run knock. (ANI)