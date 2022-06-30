Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NBA off-season: Atlanta Hawks trade for all-star Dejounte Murray in blockbuster deal

    The Atlanta Hawks traded Danilo Gallinari, three first-round picks and one first-round pick swap to acquire 2022 all-star Dejounte Murray from the San Antonio Spurs.

    NBA off-season: Atlanta Hawks trade for all-star Dejounte Murray in blockbuster deal
    In a blockbuster deal, the Atlanta Hawks acquired all-star guard Dejounte Murray for Danilo Gallinari, three first-round picks and one first-round pick swap. Murray is now expected to play alongside all-NBA guard Trae Young to form one of the most exciting backcourts in the league. 

    With Trae’s deficiencies as a defender and the Hawks’ lack of shot creators and slashers besides him, the Hawks were looking for a guard who could create his offence while being a great defender, and Dejounte fits the bill perfectly. Young was reportedly ecstatic by the trade and the prospect of playing next to an all-star for the first time in his career.

    Murray, 26, has played his entire career with the Spurs since San Antonio drafted him with the 29th pick in 2016. A career defensive stopper named to the NBA All-Defensive second team in 2018, Murray has developed into a two-way threat in his five NBA seasons.

    He made his first All-Star team last season, averaging 21.1 points, 9.2 assists, 8.3 rebounds, and a league-best two steals per game. Murray has two seasons remaining on a four-year, $64 million contract.

    The Spurs are looking toward a complete rebuild with three picks in the first round of the recent NBA draft.

    The Hawks will look to make their second conference finals appearance in three years with the Muray/Young backcourt after the team were knocked in the first round in the 2021/22 season. 

