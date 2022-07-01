NBA off-season 2022: Nikola Jokic signs the largest contract in NBA history

The Denver Nuggets extended reigning MVP Nikola Jokic for five years on a contract that makes the Serbian recipient of the Largest and most expensive contract in the history of the NBA.

The Denver Nuggets signed Nikola Jokic to a five-year extension worth $264 million. The contract begins with the NBA 2023-24 season and continues through 2027-28 — when, should Jokic exercise his option for that season, he could make roughly $60 million. The Serbian star has undergone a meteoric rise in his seven NBA seasons, all with the Nuggets. He became an All-Star in his fourth season and has stayed at that level since, plus won MVP in each of the last two seasons after averaging 26.4 points in 2020-21 and 27.1 points this past season. And, the MVP votes haven’t exactly been close; Jokic has been atop roughly 75% of the ballots cast for that award over the last two seasons.

The 27-year-old Jokic is coming off one of his finest seasons — and creating a new category because of it. He’s the first NBA player to eclipse 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 500 assists in a season. Jokic also averaged 13.8 rebounds and 7.9 assists for a Denver team that was missing two max players in Jamal Murray (ACL recovery) and Michael Porter Jr. (back).

Jokic helped the Nuggets to a 48-34 record and a No. 6 seed in the West, where they lost to the eventual NBA champion Golden State Warriors in the first round. The organisation has undergone extensive changes since the end of the season, starting in the front office with the departure of the president of basketball operations, Tim Connelly, to division rival Minnesota.

Jokic’s vacancy created more responsibility for Nuggets general manager Calvin Booth, who orchestrated a trade Wednesday that sent guards Will Barton and Monte Morris to the Wizards for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Ish Smith. The team also dealt JaMychal Green and a 2027 protected first-round Draft pick to Oklahoma City for Peyton Watson and two future second-round picks. Provided everyone’s healthy, it means a lineup that could look like this: Murray, Caldwell-Pope, Jokic, Aaron Gordon and Porter.

While the exact number on the extension wasn’t known, Jokic extending with the Nuggets seemed likely. Following the end of the season, Jokic stated that he wanted to stay in Denver. Asked about being offered a potential extension, Jokic said, “Of course, I’m going to accept it because I like the organisation and the people who work here. An excellent relationship with everybody from owner to the equipment manager.”