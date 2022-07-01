Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NBA Free-Agency 2022: Bradley Beal signs 5-year-USD 251 million contract to stay with Wizards

    Shooting Guard Bradley Beal is set to sign a massive $251 million contract to stay in NBA’s Washington Wizards.

    NBA Free-Agency 2022, national basketball association: Bradley Beal signs 5-year-USD 251 million contract to stay with Washington Wizards-krn
    Washington D.C., First Published Jul 1, 2022, 1:06 PM IST

    Three-time all-star and one-time All-NBA player Bradley Beal signed a massive $251 million contract with the Washington Wizards for the next five seasons. Beal became one of two players to sign a $250 million contract in NBA History, along with Reigning Most Valuable Player (MVP) Nikola Jokic. Beal was drafted by the Wizards in 2012 and has stayed with the team since. Beal has averaged over 22 points per game in his 10-year stint, including a career-high 31.3 points in the 2020-21 season.

    In an interview with Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks a few weeks earlier, Beal discussed the factor he would consider in his free agency decision. “I consider my family. What do they want to do? Where do they want to live? What are they comfortable with? And, obviously, the team,” he said.

    ALSO READ: NBA off-season 2022 - New York Knicks sign Jalen Brunson for 4 years, deal worth $104 million

    “So, it is surreal in many ways to be in the position I am in. It is crazy numbers. It is what it is. It’s uncontrollable. It’s out of my control. But I’m blessed to be here. Again, I don’t shy away from that. I take it on with a full front, and I have to do what’s best for me,” added Beal.

    “There is a little anxiety because I have to make the decision, and time is counting down. We’re in June now. But it’s fun to be in this position. I know what my decision will be based on, and that’s going to be where I feel like I can win. That’s going to be my decision. If I feel like I can win in DC, that’s what I will do. I want people to respect that,” Beal concluded.

    ALSO READ: NBA off-season 2022 - James Harden declines player option; expected to take pay-cut with sixers

    Beal will be playing with a new backcourt partner when he returns to Washington for the NBA 2022-23 season as the team acquired point guard Monte Morris in a trade that sent Kentavious Caldwell Pope the other way. Morris had a career year last season, averaging 12.4 points per game while making 39% of his three-pointers.

    Last Updated Jul 1, 2022, 1:06 PM IST
