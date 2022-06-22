NBA off-season 2022: Detroit Pistons and Indiana Pacers 'chasing' Miles Bridges

According to Bleacher Report, NBA Insider Jake Fischer, The Detroit Pistons and Indiana Pacers are set to chase Miles Bridges. Bridges is coming off a breakout season where he averaged over 20 points per game and a career-high in rebounds, assists, and steals per game. Bridges formed a great connection with Hornets all-star point guard Lamelo Ball.

In his recent piece, Jake Fischer said, "The Pistons and Pacers have designs on chasing players on the restricted free-agent market and have been the lone teams linked as potential threats to sign talented forward Miles Bridges from the Charlotte Hornets."

The Detroit Pistons seem like a viable option for the 24-year-old. Bridges were born in Michigan and even attended Michigan State. From an on-court perspective, Bridges would form a lethal duo with 2021 first overall pick Cade Cunningham who will be hoping for reinforcements after his rookie season. The Pistons are expected to consider a trade for Jerami Grant as the 29-year-old enters the last year of his contract. The Pistons will also add the No. 5 pick.

The Indiana Pacers have their young guard in Tyrese Haliburton and an assortment of good complimentary young players such as 2021 Draft pick Chris Duarte. Bridges would fit well with the Pacers' core and timeline. The Charlotte Hornets, who can match any offer, were reportedly hesitant to offer Miles Bridges a max contract.

However, interest from teams like the Pacers and Pistons will force their hand in paying the max to the 24-year-old or lose him for nothing. With this possibility in mind, the Hornets may try to offload some of their players, according to Jake Fischer. Fischer said, "The Hornets are expected to gauge trade interest in Terry Rozier, PJ Washington, Kelly Oubre Jr., and Mason Plumlee in advance of Bridges' restricted free agency."