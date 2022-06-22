Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NBA Draft 2022: Jabari Smith, Chet Holmgren and Paolo Banchero - The likeliest Draft order

    According to multiple reliable insiders, the 2022 NBA draft order will see Jabari Smith picked at number one, with Chet Holmgreen going No. 2 and Paolo Banchero at No. 3.

    New York, First Published Jun 22, 2022, 11:24 AM IST

    After Shams Charania's report on Monday indicated Jabari Smith as the favourite to go number one overall. The likes of Jake Fischer, Adrian Wojnarowski, Brian Windhorst, and Tim MacMahon in the last 24 hours. Jabari Smith, Chet Holmgren, and Paolo Banchero have been expected to be the top three picks since earlier this year. However, the order has always been uncertain. 

    Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer said, "League executives widely project Auburn forward Jabari Smith to be the Magic's choice. Among Smith and fellow top prospects, Chet Holmgren and Paolo Banchero, Smith and his representatives have long expressed the most enthusiastic about joining the Magic." While ESPN's Brian Windhorst said, "Everyone I have talked to believes Jabari Smith goes #1".

    ALSO READ: NBA off-season 2022 - Rudy Gobert 'expected' to be traded to the Chicago Bulls

    The OKC Thunder is widely expected to pick Chet Holmgren with the second overall pick. Reliable NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski said, "I sensed that Chet Holmgren was the focus for Sam Presti and Oklahoma City all along". In contrast, ESPN's Tim Bontemps said, "He'll be pretty stunned if OKC doesn't take Chet Holmgren".

    Paolo Banchero is now expected to go third overall. The Rockets may not look to trade up, according to ESPN's Tim MacMahon, who said: "He talked to the powers of Houston and that the way they think is that there are three stars & they will pick whoever remains of them. It will be a surprise if Jabari doesn't go to Orlando, Chet to OKC & Paolo to Houston."

