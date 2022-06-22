Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NBA off-season 2022: Kyrie Irving and Brooklyn Nets still 'keen' on negotiating new contract

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New York, First Published Jun 22, 2022, 1:43 PM IST

    In his recent article, Jake Fischer discussed the significant points of contention between the Brooklyn Nets and Kyrie Irving. At the same time, it also reiterates that the two sides are keen on reaching an agreement. With Kyrie Irving missing a significant portion of the last three seasons due to a combination of injuries and not being vaccinated, the Nets want to offer a shorter-term, incentive-laden contract. On the other hand, Irving wants a long-term contract. Fischer also addressed rumours of the Knicks and Lakers being interested in Irving. Fischer doesn't see the Los Angeles Lakers having the ability to offer enough to trade for Irving, while the New York Knicks would need to clear a significant amount of cap amount to sign the guard.

    On Irving's situation, Fischer said, "As the June 29 deadline on Kyrie Irving's $36.9 million player option for the 2022-23 season fast approaches, the Brooklyn Nets and the All-Star guard still have ground to cover for both sides to emerge content on extension conversations, sources told B/R. Sources said that the Nets naturally prefer a shorter-term, incentive-laden agreement that includes benchmarks such as games played."

    ALSO READ: NBA Draft 2022: Jabari Smith, Chet Holmgren and Paolo Banchero - The likeliest Draft order

    "Irving, having missed significant time because of injuries in recent seasons, has prioritized a longer-term contract. But, the dialogue between Irving, his representation, and Nets leadership is expected to be fluid in his decision. Both sides appear keen on holding ongoing conversations about building together in Brooklyn, where the Nets can return to the championship-contending aspirations they held entering this past campaign," added Fischer.

    Fischer said about Irving's potential destination for next season, "Word of Irving's interest in the Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks has circulated among league personnel since the NBA Draft Combine in mid-May, but few team executives have given much credence to that chatter. If Irving were to opt-in for the NBA 2022-23 season with the hope of being traded to Los Angeles, Brooklyn would have little incentive to negotiate with the Lakers, who would struggle to send a proportional value back to the Nets."

    ALSO READ: NBA off-season 2022 - Rudy Gobert 'expected' to be traded to the Chicago Bulls

    "There is a path for Irving to decline his option and sign with New York as an unrestricted free agent. Part of the rumblings about Irving and the Knicks' mutual interest is that head coach Tom Thibodeau is a fan of Irving. But, New York would have to shed significant salary, sacrifice valuable draft capital in the process, and still likely need to stretch a contract or two to free up the space to meet Irving's near $40 million wages. It appears, and has always seemed clear, that Irving's best scenario for both lucrative earnings and a championship-contending environment is with the Nets," concluded Fischer.

    Last Updated Jun 22, 2022, 1:44 PM IST
