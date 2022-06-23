Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NBA off-season 2022: Atlanta Hawks discussing trade for Dejounte Murray

    One of the most unexpected rumours from last night was the discussion of a potential trade for all-star Dejounte Murray by NBA’s Atlanta Hawks.

    Atlanta, First Published Jun 23, 2022, 10:00 PM IST

    According to NBA Insider Jake Fischer, the Atlanta Hawks are considering a trade for spurs all-star point guard Dejounte Murray. Along with John Collins, the Hawks will be expected to give up multiple picks in a ‘Jrue-Holiday’ type trade offer, according to Jake Fischer. The Spurs, who are fielding for their 25-year-old guard, have set a rough benchmark of three first-round picks. Dejounte would be the perfect fit with the hawks next to Trae Young with his dynamic offence and lockdown defence.

    In his recent piece, Fischer said, “A new name to emerge in various trade discussions on Wednesday: San Antonio Spurs All-Star guard Dejounte Murray. The Spurs are fielding offers for Murray and have told multiple interested teams it would take a ‘Jrue Holiday-like package’ for San Antonio to part with the 25-year-old floor general, setting a rough benchmark of three first-round picks for any suitor to pry Murray free.”

    ALSO READ: NBA off-season 2022 - Portland Trail Blazers acquire Jerami Grant in trade with Detroit Pistons

    “San Antonio’s most meaningful discussions regarding Murray have seemed to occur with the Atlanta Hawks in a framework that would send Collins back to the Spurs, as league sources told B/R. San Antonio and Atlanta have kicked around that deal concept, dating back to the February trade deadline,” added Fischer.

    “Atlanta, among other offseason goals, has explored various options to add a dynamic ball-handler and defensive partner alongside Trae Young in the Hawks’ backcourt, sources said. Ironically, the first indications of Atlanta’s efforts to find a superior teammate for Young in the Hawks’ guard rotation were when New Orleans made Holiday available in 2020,” Fischer concluded.

    Last Updated Jun 23, 2022, 10:00 PM IST
