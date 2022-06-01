NBA: Kenny Atkinson 'gaining momentum' to become Charlotte Hornets head coach

According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, after a month of their job search, former Brooklyn Nets head coach and current Golden State Warriors assistant coach Kenny Atkinson is 'gaining momentum' for the Charlotte Hornets coaching vacancy. Atkinson, who was head coach of the nets between 2016 and 2020, was one of three candidates for the Hornets, along with former head coach and current Nets assistant coach Mike D'Antoni and Darvin Ham, who is out of contention after joining the Los Angeles Lakers.

Regarding Atkinson and the Hornets, Fischer said, "Word seemed to indicate that Atkinson was gaining some momentum in the Hornets' search. He phoned several current Hornets staffers and league personnel familiar with the Charlotte organization, sources said and projected great confidence that the job would ultimately be his."

"Atkinson has been described as an extensive person, and several figures close to the coach indicated his research calls were simply a trademark of his personality and approach. Atkinson's noted background in player development, highlighted by his success as the head coach in Brooklyn, would align more with a young team hoping to rise out of the Eastern Conference Play-In tournament and into the post-season," added Fischer.

Between 2016 and 2020, Atkinson coached the Nets, who he took from one of the worst teams in the league to a playoff team in NBA 2018-19. After stepping down from the Nets head coaching job in March 2020, Atkinson has been an assistant coach with the Los Angeles Clippers and Golden State Warriors. The Charlotte head coach position became available after the Hornets relieved James Borrego of his duties following a second straight exit in the Play-In tournament [in April 2022].