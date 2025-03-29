NBA: Dallas Mavericks' Top 5 Trade Targets to Strengthen the Roster in the Post-Luka Doncic Era

Read Full Article

NBA: The Dallas Mavericks' recent trade of franchise cornerstone Luka Dončić to the Los Angeles Lakers marked a significant shift in the team's trajectory. In return, the Mavericks acquired Anthony Davis, a move that, while bringing in proven talent, also left gaps in the roster that needs addressing. As the team looks to rebuild and refresh itself in the Western Conference, identifying and pursuing the right trade targets becomes important. Here are five players the Mavericks could consider to bolster their lineup.

1. Kyle Kuzma (Washington Wizards)

Kyle Kuzma has been a consistent performer for the Washington Wizards, averaging 14.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game. His ability to play both forward positions and contribute offensively makes him a valuable asset. Kuzma's contract situation, however, presents challenges. He is in the second year of a four-year, $90 million deal, with a descending salary structure. To facilitate a trade, the Mavericks would need to match his $23.5 million salary, potentially involving players like Maxi Kleber and Daniel Gafford.

2. Larry Nance Jr. (Atlanta Hawks)

Larry Nance Jr. offers versatility as a forward capable of playing multiple positions. This season, he is averaging 9.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.1 steals per game, while shooting an impressive 58.5% from the field and 52% from three-point range. Nance's expiring $11.2 million contract makes him an attractive target, with salary matching feasible through players like Maxi Kleber.

3. Ochai Agbaji (Toronto Raptors)

Ochai Agbaji has emerged as a promising talent for the Toronto Raptors, showcasing his ability to score efficiently from beyond the arc and defend multiple positions. His development as a three-and-D player aligns with the Mavericks' need for perimeter defense and shooting. Acquiring Agbaji would likely require Dallas to part with a future first-round pick and a young prospect, reflecting his value and potential.

4. De'Andre Hunter (Atlanta Hawks)

De'Andre Hunter brings size and scoring ability to the wing position. Despite some inconsistencies, his potential as a two-way player remains high. Hunter's contract includes two years and $48.2 million remaining after this season, which could be considered steep given his injury history. A trade package might involve a combination of young assets and draft picks, with protections to mitigate risk.

5. Dorian Finney-Smith (Brooklyn Nets)

A familiar face, Dorian Finney-Smith's potential return to Dallas could bolster the Mavericks' defense and provide reliable three-point shooting. Known for his versatility and understanding of the Mavericks' system, Finney-Smith could seamlessly reintegrate into the lineup. Negotiating a trade would depend on Brooklyn's willingness to part with him and the assets Dallas is prepared to offer.

