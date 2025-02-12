NBA 2025: Three reasons why Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler partnership is clicking for GSW

The Golden State Warriors' back-to-back wins shows the impactful partnership between Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler. With Butler's presence, GSW and Stephen Curry have found their fine run.

The Golden State Warriors have started finding a groove as they marked back-to-back wins on Tuesday. One of the major reasons behind Tuesday’s victory against the Milwaukee Bucks was the strong partnership between Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler.

#3 Steph gets freedom

Stephen Curry is one of the most guarded players in the current NBA roster. He is often guarded by not one but two players. A double-marking approach is often used to prevent Curry from exerting his phenomenal ball-handling and playmaking skills.

The introduction of Jimmy Butler has taken that element off from Steph Curry. In the Milwaukee Bucks game, Butler was heavily guarded, which often freed up Curry to dictate the offense. Jimmy Butler’s guarding led to Curry hitting crucial shots and attacking more often from the paint as well.

#2 Pressure is taken away

Before Jimmy Butler’s move, the pressure was more often on Stephen Curry in every match to lead the scoring charts. Despite having depth in the roster, GSW failed to take off that pressure from Steph Curry. Now, with Jimmy Butler being a constantly active offensive threat, the baby-faced Assassin can have a breather.

The first two matches of Butler in the Golden Colors have resulted in the elevation of Curry’s game as well. Jimmy Butler took that pressure off Curry, often leading the offense with his high-scoring charts. That aspect of offense was missing from the Golden State Warriors in the last few months.

#1 Rotation of minutes

Steve Kerr can now rotate the playing minutes of Stephen Curry due to the presence of Jimmy Butler. The Butler trade has also allowed the coach to effectively use the minutes of Steph Curry without heavily compromising on the quality of the game. This has added a new dimension to the partnership of Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler. If Steph Curry's load management of Steph Curry is effectively managed, the Olympic gold medalist is likely to continue his fine form.

