2025 NBA Free Agency: Top 5 Centers that could help teams with low salary cap

As free agency approaches, these centers present a range of options for teams aiming to strengthen their interior presence. The five particular players would come in handy for teams, especially with minimal room for salary caps.

The 2025 NBA free agency period is approaching and teams are evaluating the market for top centers to solidify their defense roster. The upcoming summer window presents a mix of strong veterans and up-and-coming young talents, each making a case of their own in the league. Here's a closer look at five centers that teams can look for a significant defense impact:

1. Myles Turner – Indiana Pacers

Myles Turner has long been a defensive anchor for the Pacers, he is known for his shot-blocking prowess and floor-spacing ability. As of the 2024-2025 season, Turner is averaging 14.5 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks per game, while shooting 36% from beyond the arc. His combination of rim protection and three-point shooting makes him an asset for teams seeking a modern big man.

2. Brook Lopez – Milwaukee Bucks

At 36, Brook Lopez continues to defy age with his consistent performance. This season, he's contributing 12.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks per game, with a three-point shooting percentage of 34%. Lopez's experience, defensive acumen, and ability to stretch the floor will attract contenders looking for a reliable presence in the paint.

3. Al Horford – Boston Celtics

Al Horford remains a consistent 6th man and a leadership presence in the Boston Celtics. Currently, he's averaging 9.2 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game, while shooting 38% from three-point range. His versatility, basketball IQ, and playoff experience make him an appealing option for teams in need of a seasoned frontcourt player.

4. Kevon Looney – Golden State Warriors

Kevon Looney has been an important face in the Warriors’ recent title success, known for his rebounding and defensive versatility. This season, he's posting 6.0 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game. Looney's work ethic and championship experience will be valuable to teams seeking a dependable role player in the frontcourt.

5. Jaxson Hayes – Los Angeles Lakers

At 24, Jaxson Hayes offers fine potential with his athleticism and energy. Currently, he's averaging 7.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per game in limited minutes. Hayes' upside as a rim protector and lob threat could attract teams looking to develop a young center with room to grow.

