2025 NBA Free Agency: Top 5 Centers that could help teams with low salary cap

As free agency approaches, these centers present a range of options for teams aiming to strengthen their interior presence. The five particular players would come in handy for teams, especially with minimal room for salary caps.

2025 NBA Free Agency: Top 5 Centers that could help teams with low salary cap
Author
Vaishnav Akash
Published: Feb 11, 2025, 5:00 AM IST

The 2025 NBA free agency period is approaching and teams are evaluating the market for top centers to solidify their defense roster. The upcoming summer window presents a mix of strong veterans and up-and-coming young talents, each making a case of their own in the league. Here's a closer look at five centers that teams can look for a significant defense impact:

1. Myles Turner – Indiana Pacers

Myles Turner has long been a defensive anchor for the Pacers, he is known for his shot-blocking prowess and floor-spacing ability. As of the 2024-2025 season, Turner is averaging 14.5 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks per game, while shooting 36% from beyond the arc. His combination of rim protection and three-point shooting makes him an asset for teams seeking a modern big man.

2. Brook Lopez – Milwaukee Bucks

At 36, Brook Lopez continues to defy age with his consistent performance. This season, he's contributing 12.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks per game, with a three-point shooting percentage of 34%. Lopez's experience, defensive acumen, and ability to stretch the floor will attract contenders looking for a reliable presence in the paint.

Also Read: Three 2025 NBA All-Star players that did not deserve to participate

3. Al Horford – Boston Celtics

Al Horford remains a consistent 6th man and a leadership presence in the Boston Celtics. Currently, he's averaging 9.2 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game, while shooting 38% from three-point range. His versatility, basketball IQ, and playoff experience make him an appealing option for teams in need of a seasoned frontcourt player.

4. Kevon Looney – Golden State Warriors

Kevon Looney has been an important face in the Warriors’ recent title success, known for his rebounding and defensive versatility. This season, he's posting 6.0 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game. Looney's work ethic and championship experience will be valuable to teams seeking a dependable role player in the frontcourt.

5. Jaxson Hayes – Los Angeles Lakers

At 24, Jaxson Hayes offers fine potential with his athleticism and energy. Currently, he's averaging 7.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per game in limited minutes. Hayes' upside as a rim protector and lob threat could attract teams looking to develop a young center with room to grow.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Babar Azam's 'lost phone' prank EXPOSED! Fans remind Pakistan star's 'lost form' amid marketing stunt (WATCH) snt

Babar Azam's 'lost phone' prank EXPOSED! Fans remind Pakistan star's 'lost form' amid marketing stunt (WATCH)

ICC Champions Trophy: Not Australia or England, Muttiah Muralitharan picks THESE arch-rivals as favourites dmn

ICC Champions Trophy: Not Australia or England, Muttiah Muralitharan picks THESE arch-rivals as favourites

SA vs NZ: Kane Williamson surpasses Virat Kohli in ODI record list during his century knock in tri-series HRD

SA vs NZ: Kane Williamson surpasses Virat Kohli in ODI record list during his century knock in tri-series

IND vs ENG: Can Rohit Sharma deliver consistently after 119-run knock in 2nd ODI? Ex-India batter opines

IND vs ENG: Can Rohit Sharma deliver consistently after 119-run knock in 2nd ODI? Ex-India batter opines

Football Barcelona manager Hansi Flick gives '3 days' off to players after 4-1 win over Sevilla; here's why HRD

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick gives '3 days' off to players after 4-1 win over Sevilla; here's why

Recent Stories

Gorilla Technology Stock Pops On Closure Of ATM Program: Retail Remains Extremely Bullish

Gorilla Technology Stock Pops On Closure Of ATM Program: Retail Remains Extremely Bullish

DMC Global Stock Rises After Receiving Non-Binding Buyout Proposal From Steel Connect: Retail Turns Bullish

DMC Global Stock Rises After Receiving Non-Binding Buyout Proposal From Steel Connect: Retail Turns Bullish

TD Bank Stock Gains After Announcing Sale Of Charles Schwab Stake: Retail’s Still Bearish

TD Bank Stock Gains After Announcing Sale Of Charles Schwab Stake: Retail’s Still Bearish

Nvidia Stock Rises As Argus Calls Its Products Unmatched, Evercore Adds It To ‘Tactical Outperform’ List: Retail’s Divided

Nvidia Stock Rises As Argus Calls Its Products Unmatched, Evercore Adds It To ‘Tactical Outperform’ List: Retail’s Divided

MicroCloud Hologram Stock Craters To Record Low After $200M Bitcoin Investment Plan: Retail Remains Unconvinced

MicroCloud Hologram Stock Craters To Record Low After $200M Bitcoin Investment Plan: Retail Remains Unconvinced

Recent Videos

PM Modi to Co-Chair AI Action Summit in Paris – Shaping the Future of AI!

PM Modi to Co-Chair AI Action Summit in Paris – Shaping the Future of AI!

Video Icon
Gulf Pulse | Saudi's $63 Billion 'City of Earth': Blending Rich History With Futuristic Vision

Gulf Pulse | Saudi's $63 Billion 'City of Earth': Blending Rich History With Futuristic Vision

Video Icon
DRDO’s MALE UAV Archer-NG to Take First Sortie Next Month!

DRDO’s MALE UAV Archer-NG to Take First Sortie Next Month!

Video Icon
Akhilesh Yadav SLAMS BJP Over Prayagraj Traffic Chaos, Says People Under ‘HOUSE ARREST’

Akhilesh Yadav SLAMS BJP Over Prayagraj Traffic Chaos, Says People Under ‘HOUSE ARREST’

Video Icon
Akhilesh Yadav SLAMS BJP Over Prayagraj Traffic Chaos, Says People Under ‘HOUSE ARREST’

Akhilesh Yadav SLAMS BJP Over Prayagraj Traffic Chaos, Says People Under ‘HOUSE ARREST’

Video Icon