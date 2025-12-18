Mark Goldbridge’s company filings reveal a multi-million payout, showcasing the YouTuber’s profitable yet controversial rise.

YouTuber Mark Goldbridge, whose real name is Brent Di Cesare, has paid himself a remarkable £1.5 million through his company OMS Investments Limited, according to filings at Companies House. The controversial Manchester United content creator, best known for his watch‑along rants on “The United Stand,” continues to build both influence and wealth from his ventures.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Goldbridge, 46, is the sole director of OMS Investments Limited. The accounts show he received £1.5 million between December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2024. Assets for the company also rose sharply, climbing from £3.3 million in 2023 to £4.96 million in 2024.

His representatives stressed that OMS Investments is separate from “The United Stand,” with no direct link to the fan channel’s revenues. Ross Smith, Managing Director of MXI Group, clarified that the payments were internal company arrangements unrelated to Goldbridge’s YouTube platforms.

Despite the clarification, Goldbridge’s rise remains tied to his online presence. “The United Stand” has amassed 2.22 million subscribers, claiming to be the largest Manchester United fan media outlet globally. His second channel, “That’s Football,” has 1.44 million subscribers and covers wider football topics. In August, Goldbridge expanded further by securing rights to broadcast Bundesliga matches.

His channel joined Sky, BBC, and Amazon as official UK partners, streaming 20 live Friday night games and producing 34 weekly shows in the 2025/26 season. The deal marked the first time a creator channel was granted official league rights.

Goldbridge’s prominence has not come without controversy. Former United defender Paul Parker accused him of “causing problems” at the club, alleging he is a Nottingham Forest supporter profiting from criticism of United. Parker argued that Goldbridge’s lack of emotional connection to the club made his attacks on players and management problematic. Goldbridge’s outspoken style has also drawn attention from current players.

Alejandro Garnacho was reprimanded after liking one of Goldbridge’s posts criticizing Erik ten Hag for substituting him against Bournemouth. Rasmus Hojlund faced backlash for appearing on “The United Stand,” with reports of player unrest and even death threats directed at Goldbridge, though Hojlund dismissed claims of dressing room anger as “fake news.”

Beyond criticism, Goldbridge’s influence continues to grow. His Bundesliga partnership places him alongside mainstream broadcasters, while his fan channels maintain strong engagement. His ability to monetize content has been underscored by the seven‑figure salary revealed in company filings. The accounts highlight both the profitability of his ventures and the scale of his reach across football media.