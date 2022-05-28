Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NBA 2022: Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler's masterclass in numbers

    Jimmy Butler filled the stat sheet to lead his team to a crucial win with 47 points, nine rebounds, eight assists, four steals, and a block.

    NBA 2022, National Basketball Associaiion: Miami Heat Jimmy Butler masterclass in numbers-krn
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Boston, First Published May 28, 2022, 1:20 PM IST

    With his team's back against the wall, Jimmy Butler produced a performance for the ages with 47 points, nine rebounds, eight assists, four steals, and a block. Jimmy began the game on fire, with 14 points and four assists in the first quarter. He scored or assisted more points than the entire Celtics team in the opening quarter. Butler struggled from the field in the second quarter but managed to get to the free-throw line, going 5/5 from the line. Most Butler's scoring came in the second half, where he scored 26 of his 47 points. Scoring-wise, Butler's most prolific in the fourth quarter, where he scored 17 points, saving his best for last. Butler ended the game with 16 makes out of 29 field-goal attempts, four three-point makes out of eight, and 11 makes out of 11 from the free-throw line. 

    With this performance, Butler had a 40-point game for the fourth time this postseason, making him the leader in 40-point playoff games in the NBA 2022 playoffs.

    Butler also became the first player in Miami Heat franchise history to have multiple 45-point playoff games.

    It wasn't the only record Butler broke for the Heat today, as he also surpassed LeBron James and Dwayne Wade to achieve the feat of having the most points in an elimination game for the Heat. Butler's 47 point performance also places him second all-time among all elimination games in NBA history (just behind Wilt Chamberlain)

    Butler's two-way performance also included four steals, which meant he became the only player besides Michael Jordan to have multiple 40-point and four-steal performances in a single playoff series.

    Butler also became one of three players in NBA history to record at least 45 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists in an elimination game (along with Russell Westbrook).

    Thanks to Butler's stat-sheet stuffing masterclass, the Heat find themselves in a Game 7 at home, where the Heat will hope that Butler replicates his form from Game 6.

     

    Last Updated May 28, 2022, 1:44 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    NBA 2022 Eastern Conference Finals: Jimmy Butler heroics helps Miami Heat make it 3-3 vs Boston Celtics-krn

    NBA Eastern Conference Finals: Jimmy Butler's heroics helps Heat make it 3-3 vs Celtics

    Commonwealth Games 2022: 3 Irish gymnasts asked to change nationality; here is why-ayh

    Commonwealth Games 2022: 3 Irish gymnasts asked to change nationality; here's why

    tennis French Open 2022: Honour to have football legends watch us play says Novak Djokovic snt

    French Open 2022: Honour to have football legends watch us play, says Djokovic

    tennis French Open 2022: Nadal-fan Zidane believes Alcaraz will eventually take over snt

    French Open 2022: Zidane, a Nadal fan, believes Alcaraz will eventually take over

    IPL 2022 Playoffs (Qualifier 2), Indian Premier League, RR vs RCB: Jos Buttler classy ton puts Rajasthan in final against Bangalore; fans pumped-ayh

    IPL 2022 Playoffs (Qualifier 2), RR vs RCB: Jos Buttler's classy ton puts Rajasthan in final; fans pumped

    Recent Stories

    3000 clerics gather in UP's Deoband; deliberate on Islamophobia, communalism in India

    3000 clerics gather in UP's Deoband; discuss Islamophobia, hate in India

    CUET UG 2022: Application window reopens, Know required documents, other details - adt

    CUET UG 2022: Application window reopens, Know required documents, other details

    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: This is not the Virat Kohli that we know - Virender Sehwag brutally honest opinion-ayh

    IPL 2022: 'This is not the Virat Kohli that we know' - Virender Sehwag's brutally honest opinion

    Kolkata suicides expose underbelly of showbiz industry

    Kolkata suicides expose underbelly of showbiz industry

    IPL 2022 Playoffs, Indian Premier League, Rajasthan Royals-Royal Challengers Bangalore: Shane Warne made RR believe - Jos Buttler after century vs RCB-ayh

    IPL 2022 Playoffs: 'Shane Warne made RR believe' - Jos Buttler after century vs RCB

    Recent Videos

    Amid Russian invasion, US aircraft carrier Harry S Truman joins Neptune Shield 22

    Amid Russian invasion, US aircraft carrier Harry S Truman joins Neptune Shield 22

    Video Icon
    Shahrukh Pathan, who pointed pistol at Delhi cop during 2020 riots, celebrated on parole visit home

    Shahrukh Pathan, who pointed pistol at Delhi cop during 2020 riots, celebrated on parole visit home

    Video Icon
    After Gyanvapi mosque, dispute over Mathura Shahi Idgah gets louder

    After Gyanvapi mosque, dispute over Mathura Shahi Idgah gets louder

    Video Icon
    PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said - adt

    PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said

    Video Icon
    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Video Icon