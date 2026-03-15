Smriti Mandhana won the Best International Cricketer-Women award for the 5th time at the Naman Awards 2026. Deepti Sharma was recognised as the highest wicket-taker, and Sree Charani bagged the award for Best International Debut.

India's vice-captain and No.1 ODI batter in the world, Smriti Mandhana bagged the Best International Cricketer-Women, Deepti Sharma received the award for scalping the highest number of wickets last year, while Sree Charani took the award of Best International Debut at the prestigious Naman Awards 2026 in New Delhi on Sunday. The annual ceremony recognises exceptional performances and enduring contributions across international, domestic and age-group cricket.

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Smriti Mandhana: Best International Cricketer-Women

"1800 runs 36 matches 7 centuries. Elegance, consistency and a year to remember. #TeamIndia vice-captain Smriti Mandhana bags the Best International Cricketer- Women award for the 5th time," BCCI wrote in an X post. https://x.com/BCCI/status/2033189682964844757?s=20

Mandhana received the Best International Cricketer (Women) award for the fifth time in her career. Mandhana also received the award for smashing the highest runs for India.

Mandhana earned her first senior international cap in 2013, in a T20I against Bangladesh. Her ODI debut followed five days later. She made her Test debut in 2014, against England in Wormsley, and scored a maiden fifty in the game.

Mandhana established herself among the most prolific batters in women's cricket. She was the first India women's player to score hundreds in all three international formats. Mandhana has featured for India in 288 fixtures across all formats. She has slammed 10277 runs, including 17 hundreds and 71 fifties, under her belt across all formats.

Deepti Sharma: Highest Wicket-Taker

"Experience. Effectiveness. Brilliance. Highest Wicket-Taker in ODIs for 2024-25. The award goes to #TeamIndia's Deepti Sharma," BCCI wrote in an X post. https://x.com/BCCI/status/2033187205443989969?s=20

Deepti initially attracted attention when, in 2016, she became the youngest Indian - male or female - to pick up an ODI five-wicket haul - against Sri Lanka in Ranchi. She was 18 then. She was the Player of the Tournament in the 2025 World Cup for her 22 wickets and 215 runs, which helped India secure the trophy.

In 266 matches across all formats, Deepti has taken 341 wickets, including 5 five-wicket hauls under her belt.

Sree Charani: Best International Debut

"She arrived on the international stage in style and hasn't looked back since! Presenting the Best International Debut- Women, Sree Charani," BCCI wrote in an X post. https://x.com/BCCI/status/2033189048848924975?s=20

Early in her career, Sree Charani has made a big impact at the highest level with her slow left-arm spin. She has featured for India in 34 matches (T20, ODI), and has scalped 47 wickets, including a four-fer. (ANI)