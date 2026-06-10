Former Fulham manager Marco Silva is the new head coach of Benfica, replacing Jose Mourinho. Silva signed a two-year contract. Meanwhile, Mourinho is set for a Real Madrid return, while Alvaro Arbeloa has departed the Spanish club.

Marco Silva appointed new Benfica head coach

Former Fulham manager Marco Silva has been officially appointed as the new head coach of Benfica, replacing Jose Mourinho, the club announced. Benfica confirmed that Silva has signed a two-year contract, with an option to extend for a further year, marking his return to management in his home country after a long stint in England, as per ESPN.

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Silva most recently managed Fulham for five years, guiding the club from the Championship to the Premier League in his debut season, before establishing them as a stable mid-table side in England's top flight. The English club had reportedly offered him a new contract in an attempt to retain his services, but the Portuguese coach opted to return home after a decade-long managerial career in England, where he also coached Hull City, Everton, Watford and Fulham.

Silva takes over a Benfica side that finished third in the Primeira Liga last season despite remaining unbeaten, ending the campaign eight points behind champions Porto and two points adrift of Sporting CP.

Changes at Real Madrid: Mourinho returns, Arbeloa departs

Meanwhile, Mourinho is set for a return to Real Madrid for a second stint at the club, where he previously coached until 2013 after a successful spell in charge. Meanwhile, Los Blancos and coach Alvaro Arbeloa have mutually agreed to end his tenure as first-team coach.

The Spanish giants expressed their gratitude to Arbeloa, highlighting his long-standing association with the club, which began during his time in the youth academy and continued through his playing and coaching career. In an official statement, Real Madrid praised Arbeloa for consistently demonstrating "loyalty, commitment and professionalism" throughout his journey at the club, adding that he embodies the core values of the organisation.

"Real Madrid CF and Alvaro Arbeloa have reached an agreement to end his time as first team coach. Real Madrid is deeply grateful to Alvaro Arbeloa, who, throughout his time at the club, from his time in our youth academy, has consistently demonstrated loyalty, commitment, and professionalism. He exemplifies the values of our club," the statement said.

"Real Madrid, which will always be his home, wishes Alvaro Arbeloa and his entire family the best of luck in this new stage of their lives," the statement concluded. (ANI)