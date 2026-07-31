PM Modi hailed Seema Kaliramna and Lovepreet Singh for their medal-winning performances at CWG 2026. Seema won a bronze in discus throw, while Lovepreet secured a silver in weightlifting, setting a new CWG record in the snatch.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed athlete Seema Kaliramna and weightlifter Lovepreet Singh for their medal-winning performances at the ongoing Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2026 in Glasgow. Seema added to India's medal tally with a bronze in the women's discus throw, and Lovepreet clinched silver in the men's 110+ kg weightlifting event with a total lift of 388kg.

PM Modi Congratulates Athletes

PM Modi hailed Seema for her performance, saying that it has "made India proud and motivated the youth of our nation".

"Congratulations to Seema for securing a Bronze in the Women's Discus Throw event with a best throw of 58.65m. Her efforts have made India proud and motivated the youth of our nation. Wishing her the very best for the endeavours ahead," PM Modi said on X.

Congratulations to Seema for securing a Bronze in the Women's Discus Throw event with a best throw of 58.65m. Her efforts have made India proud and motivated the youth of our nation. Wishing her the very best for the endeavours ahead. #CWG2026 pic.twitter.com/vDkf1OiNeX — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 31, 2026

PM Modi also congratulated Lovepreet, saying that "his dedication and determination are truly admirable"

"Exceptional performance by Lovepreet Singh for winning a Silver in the Men's +110kg event. His outstanding effort in the snatch set a new Commonwealth Games record too. His dedication and determination are truly admirable. My best wishes to him for the endeavours ahead. #CWG2026," PM Modi said in a post on X.

Exceptional performance by Lovepreet Singh for winning a Silver in the Men's +110kg event. His outstanding effort in the snatch set a new Commonwealth Games record too. His dedication and determination are truly admirable. My best wishes to him for the endeavours ahead.#CWG2026 pic.twitter.com/fwgvJ5G3Vv — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 31, 2026

Event Highlights

Kaliramna delivered a memorable performance in the women's discus throw final at the Commonwealth Games 2026, securing the bronze medal. Jamaica's Samantha Hall won gold with a best throw of 61.66m, while Canada's Julia Tunks claimed silver with 60.67m, and Seema finished third with a best throw of 58.65m.

Lovepreet tightened his hold on the gold medal after successfully lifting 212kg in his second clean and jerk attempt, taking his overall total to a Commonwealth Games record 388kg. However, New Zealand's David Liti produced a stunning finish to steal the spotlight. Having cleared 207kg in his opening clean and jerk attempt, the New Zealander took a bold gamble by raising the bar by 16kg to 223kg. He executed the lift with composure, pushing his total to 389kg and edging past Lovepreet by a solitary kilogram to claim gold in a dramatic finale.

The silver medal marks an improvement on the bronze he won at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

India's Medal Tally

Currently at the ongoing CWG 2026, India has secured 17 medals, including three gold, 10 silver and four bronze medals. (ANI)