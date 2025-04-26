The Mumbai T20 League is back after six years, featuring star mentors like Abhishek Nayar and Paras Mhambrey. Season 3 will run from May 26 to June 8 at Wankhede Stadium, with Rohit Sharma as the face of the league.

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) announced a stellar line-up of mentors and head coaches for the highly anticipated T20 Mumbai League 2025 on Saturday, marking the return of the tournament after a six-year hiatus.

One of India's premier domestic franchise-based T20 leagues is set to reignite the city's cricketing passion, with the third season scheduled to take place at the iconic Wankhede Stadium from May 26 to June 8, featuring eight teams, as per the MCA press release.

Celebrated former cricketers Abhishek Nayar and Paras Mhambrey have been appointed mentors for the Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals and ARCS Andheri, respectively. Their wealth of experience is expected to play a crucial role in guiding young talents throughout the season.

Mumbai T20 League coaches

The coaching line-up features some of Mumbai's most seasoned names, with Omkar Salvi (SoBo Mumbai Falcons), Rajesh Pawar (ARCS Andheri), Atul Ranade (Triumph Knights Mumbai North East), Amit Dani (Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals), Prashant Shetty (Eagle Thane Strikers), Pravin Tambe (North Mumbai Panthers) and Vinod Raghvan (Aakash Tigers Mumbai Western Suburbs) named as head coaches of the respective franchises. The head coach of Namo Bandra Blasters will be announced later.

"As the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), we are committed to promoting and empowering our local coaches and support staff, ensuring they receive greater opportunities to grow and contribute not only to Mumbai cricket but also to Indian cricket. By nurturing homegrown talent, we aim to strengthen the foundation of our cricketing ecosystem and create pathways for sustained excellence," said Ajinkya Naik, President of Mumbai Cricket Association, as quoted by a press release.

Rohit Sharma official face of Mumbai T20 League

Recently, the MCA added star power to the league with the announcement of India's captain Rohit Sharma as the official face of Season 3.

The T20 Mumbai League has served as a launchpad for emerging stars, with the likes of Shivam Dube, Tushar Deshpande, and Shams Mulani making significant strides in their careers after shining in previous seasons.

With an overwhelming response of over 2,800 player registrations for Season 3, the MCA is all set to uncover the next generation of Indian cricket stars.