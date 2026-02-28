Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan created history, surpassing Virat Kohli for most runs in a single T20 World Cup. He also became the first-ever batter to score two centuries within the same edition of the tournament, smashing a 100 off 60 balls.

Pakistan batter Sahibzada Farhan made history, overtaking Indian batting icon Virat Kohli for most runs in a single edition of ICC Men's T20 World Cup and also becoming the first-ever batter to score two centuries within the same edition of the prestigious T20I tournament.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Farhan Rewrites T20 World Cup Record Books

Just when Pakistan needed it the most, Sahibzada came in clutch with a brilliant 100 in 60 balls, with nine fours and five sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of over 166. He has joined West Indies legend Chris Gayle in the elite list for most individual centuries in T20 World Cup history, with two each. However, the difference is that both of Sahibzada's centuries have come in a single T20 World Cup edition.

Only Babar Azam (3) has more hundreds for Pakistan in T20Is. In seven matches and six innings this tournament, Sahibzada has scored 383 runs at an average of 76.60, with a strike rate of 160.25, including two centuries, two fifties and a best score of 100*. He has overtaken Virat's run tally of 319 runs in the 2014 edition of the tournament.

Sahibzada has also joined Australian legend Matthew Hayden (four fifty-plus scores in the 2007 edition), Virat Kohli (four fifty-plus scores in the 2014 and 2022 editions), and Babar Azam (four fifty-plus scores in the 2021 edition) for the most fifty-plus scores in a single T20 World Cup edition.

Record-Breaking Partnership with Fakhar Zaman

Also, his partnership of 176 runs with Fakhar Zaman for the first wicket today is the highest in the history of the T20 World Cup, outdoing the 175-run stand put up by New Zealand stars Tim Seifert and Finn Allen against the UAE in this edition.

Match Summary: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka

Coming to the match, Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bowl first, but the 176-run stand between Farhan and Fakhar Zaman (84 in 42 balls, with nine fours and four sixes) made them regret it. However, after breaking this partnership, Dilshan Madushanka (3/33), skipper Dasun Shanaka (2/42), and Dushmantha Chameera (1/48) restricted Pakistan to just 212/8 when they were looking good enough for a 220-230-plus score.

Pakistan's Semifinal Qualification Scenario

Pakistan needs to restrict Sri Lanka to 147 or less to outdo New Zealand's net-run-rate and qualify for the semifinals.