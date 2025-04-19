Image Credit : ANI

Team India Test and ODI captain Rohit Sharma went down his memory lane after Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) honoured him with a stand named after him at the iconic Wankhede Stadium.

The Mumbai Cricket Association has decided to have three stands named after Rohit Sharma, former India captain Ajit Wadekar, and ex-BCCI president Sharad Pawar. After the MCA general body meeting presided by president Ajinkya Naik, the association decided that Level 3 stand of the Divecha Pavilion at Mumbai’s iconic cricket stadium will be named after Rohit Sharma.

Rohit Sharma has been a stalwart of Mumbai Cricket ever since he broke into the domestic circuit with his performance at age group levels and went on to become one of India’s most successful captains and batters across all formats of the game.