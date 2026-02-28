Felix Gill of Great Britain and Federico Cina of Italy will clash in the MahaOpen ATP Challenger 75 final after securing straight-set semifinal wins in Pune. In doubles, Jisung Nam and Patrik Niklas-Salminen won the title.

Felix Gill of Great Britain will take on young Italian Federico Cina in the singles final at the MahaOpen ATP Challenger 75 Men's Tennis Championship as they advanced to the title clash with commanding semi-final victories at the Shiv Chhatrapati Kreeda Sankul, Mhalunge Balewadi Tennis Stadium.

The prestigious tournament is being organised by the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA) in association with the Department of Sports and Youth Services, Government of Maharashtra, PCMC, PMC and PMDTA, and is sponsored by the Pune Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (PMRDA), as per a press release.

Singles Semifinals

In the singles semifinals, Felix Gill of Great Britain displayed grit and composure to overcome eighth seed Edas Butvilas of Lithuania 6-4, 7-5 in a tightly contested encounter that lasted 1 hour and 44 minutes. Gill held his nerve in crucial moments, breaking at decisive junctures in both sets to seal his place in the final.

Sixth seed and former world number four junior Federico Cina of Italy was equally impressive as he outplayed Duje Ajdukovic of Croatia 7-5, 6-2 in 1 hour and 15 minutes. After edging a closely fought first set, Cina raised his intensity in the second, dictating rallies from the baseline to close out the match in straight sets.

Doubles Final

Nam. In the doubles final, fourth-seeded Jisung Nam of Korea and Patrik Niklas-Salminen of Finland upset second-seeded Indo-Thai pair of Pruchya Isaro and Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha to capture the doubles title with a hard-fought 6-4, 6-7(1), 10-7 victory.

The doubles champions received the trophy, USD 4,980 and 75 ATP ranking points, while the runner-up pair was awarded the trophy, USD 2,880 and 50 ATP ranking points.

The prizes were presented by Shravan Hardikar(IAS), MD of MMRDA, Sunder Iyer, Hon. Secretary, MSLTA, Rajiv Desai, Jt Secretary of MSLTA and ATP Supervisor Rogerio Santos, Leena Nageshkar were present on the occasion.

Results

Results: Main Draw: Semifinal Round: Singles: Felix Gill (Gbr) beat Edas Butvilas[8](Ltu) 6-4, 7-5 (1hour 44minutes) Federico Cina [6](Ita) beat Duje Ajdukovic (Cro) 7-5, 6-2; (1hour 15minutes) Doubles: final Round: Jisung Nam (Kor) Patrik Niklas-Salminen [4](Fin) beat Pruchya Isaro (Tha) Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha [2](Ind)6-4, 6-7(1), 10-7. (ANI)