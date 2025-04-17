The Mumbai T20 League is set to return after a five-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with Rohit Sharma as its face. MCA hoping for participation from top city players like Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Suryakumar Yadav, and others.

Team India Test and ODI captain Rohit Sharma set to become the face of the upcoming Mumbai T20 League. Mumbai T20 League is a city-based franchise league, with participation of local domestic players, rising talents, and prominent Mumbai-born cricketers, aiming to unearth grassroot potential and allowing fans to witness their city stars in action.

Mumbai T20 League is returning after a gap of five years following the suspension of the tournament due to COVID-19 pandemic. The first two editions of the tournament took place in 2018 and 2019 before the league was put on hold indefinitely due to logistical challenges and the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Triumph Knights Mumbai North East won the first edition of the Mumbai T20 League, while North Mumbai Panthers clinched the title in the following year.

Mumbai Cricket Association are likely to organize the third edition of the Mumbai T20 League after the ongoing IPL season, as many city players are currently participating in the cash-rich T20 league. Rohit Sharma will officially announce the return of the Mumbai T20 League on Friday.

MCA expresses hope for top city players’ participation

Mumbai Cricket Association expressed their desire and hope for top city players, including the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Tushar Deshpande, Prithvi Shaw to participate in the Mumbai T20 League. Yashasvi Jaiswal won't be participating in the league as India Test opener left Mumbai and moved to Goa for the upcoming domestic season.

An MCA official stated that the association has not made it mandatory for top Mumbai players to play in the league, but added that their participation would help city’s cricket grow and benefit other local players from their experience.

"We have not made it mandatory for them to play but we strongly expect them to play in the T20 Mumbai League. Their participation will only help Mumbai cricket grow, and benefit the players and the league," an MCA official told PTI.

Meanwhile, MCA are contemplating a pay of INR 15 lakh each for the ‘icon players’ of each franchise participating in the Mumbai T20 League.

Teams to participate in the Mumbai T20 League

Mumbai Cricket Association announced that they have received more than 2,800 entries for the tournament. The IPL-like auction is likely to take place at the end of April or the first week of May, where franchises will bid for players across categories, including capped domestic stars, and uncapped local talents. The icon players will be drafted by the franchise before the auction.

The first two editions of the Mumbai T20 League witnessed six teams participating in the tournament. In the third edition, the league will compromise 8 teams with two new teams that will be announced soon.

The other six teams to participate in the tournament are North Mumbai Panthers, ARCS Andheri, Triumph Knights Mumbai North East, Namo Bandra Blasters, Eagle Thane Strikers and Aakash Tigers Mumbai Western Suburbs.