VAR's scope has been extended to cover second yellow cards and corners in time for the World Cup after a meeting of football's lawmakers on Saturday.

The International Football Association Board (IFAB) also approved a package of measures designed to tackle time-wasting.

Despite concerns over further delays to the flow of the game, VAR is set to have an even broader role at the World Cup.

Under the current rules, only straight red cards can be subject to a VAR review rather than two bookable offences.

Why New VAR Rule Change?

IFAB claim that incorrectly awarded corners will only be reversed provided that the review "can be completed immediately and without delaying the restart".

Countdowns are to be introduced for goal-kicks, throw-ins and substitutions in an attempt to discourage time-wasting.

If a player takes too long, possession will switch to the other team, meaning a goal-kick could become a corner, or a throw-in would go to the opposition.

Players will have 10 seconds to leave the field once their number is shown on the substitute board.

If they fail to do so, they must still leave the field immediately, but the substitute will not be allowed on until the next stoppage in play, after at least one minute of play has elapsed.

New IFAB Rules Target Injuries, Protests, and On-Field Conduct

Players who receive treatment for an injury, or where their injury causes play to be stopped, must leave the field for one minute of play before being allowed back on.

The rule changes agreed at a meeting in Cardiff will officially become part of the laws of the game from July 1, but will be adopted at the World Cup which kicks off on June 11.

The IFAB will also hold consultations to develop measures where players leave the field of play as an act of protest against a referee's decision and where players cover their mouth when confronting opponents during matches.

AFCON Final Walk-Off and Vinicius Abuse Case Under Investigation

The Africa Cup of Nations final was delayed by a walk-off by Senegal after hosts Morocco were awarded a late penalty.

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior said he was the victim of racial abuse at a Champions League match against Benfica earlier this month while Gianluca Prestianni covered his mouth with his shirt.

Prestianni denies racially abusing the Brazilian, but was provisionally suspended for the second leg of the play-off tie between the sides while a UEFA investigation is ongoing.